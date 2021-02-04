Lebanon VAMC administers 6,500 COVID-19 doses

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2021

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Lebanon VA Medical Center (Lebanon VAMC) announced that it has administered over 6,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans and VA healthcare workers.

As of Feb. 3, Lebanon VAMC dispensed at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine to more than 5,000 individuals.

“Lebanon VAMC has completed phase 1a of our vaccine plan which included the medical center’s health care personnel and our community living center residents. We are currently in vaccination phase 1b which includes enrolled Veterans aged 75+. We are getting vaccine into the arms of Veterans as quickly and safely possible”, said United States Army Colonel (R) Stuart A. Roop, MD, FCCP, Chief of Staff. “We are providing the vaccine at our main campus in Lebanon with plans to expand regular distribution to our VA community clinics as vaccine supplies increase. The next phase of vaccination, which should begin within the next 2 weeks, will include Veterans aged 65+ years old.”

Currently, all vaccine administration is done by scheduled appointment. Enrolled Veterans are highly encouraged to use VA’s Keep Me Informed web site to indicate their interest in receiving vaccine. Lebanon VAMC will use this list first when scheduling by vaccine phased priority.

Lebanon VAMC will send both an audio message and VEText message to Veterans as their priority phases of vaccination occur. VETexts initiated by VA allows Veterans to respond using text messages to schedule their own vaccine appointment and avoid calling the medical center. Responding to a VEText when prompted, is the fastest way for Veterans to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Veterans responding to an audio message prompt to schedule vaccine can contact the VA by calling the phone number provided in the audio message. Veterans contacting Lebanon VAMC’s scheduling centers who are not in the current priority phase being scheduled for vaccines, are referred to VA's Keep Me Informed web site where they can indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine. VA will contact Veterans by an audio message and VEText when their priority phase is being scheduled to receive the vaccine.

Veterans who would like to receive the vaccine but are not currently enrolled in VA healthcare should contact Lebanon VAMC’s enrollment office at 717-228-6000.

VA is currently in a limited supply phase. VA anticipates weekly vaccine supply will increase in the near future. VA will continue to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and the VA COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan until new CDC guidance is available. The distribution plan lays out VA’s overarching intent but implementation of vaccination on a large scale requires agility and flexibility in order to meet the daily threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VA is reaching out to Veterans who are eligible for vaccination. Veterans who would like additional information can visit the VA COVID-19 vaccines webpage or Lebanon VAMC’s vaccine page.