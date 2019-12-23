Lebanon VAMC receives approval to open new VA Community Clinic in Adams County

PRESS RELEASE

December 23, 2019

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) has received approval to open a new VA Community Clinic in Adams County to provide area Veterans improved access to primary and mental health care services closer to their homes.

“Lebanon VAMC is excited to expand our ability to conveniently care for Veterans by bringing VA primary care and mental health services to Adams County through a new VA Community Clinic,” said Katie Reesor, Lebanon VAMC’s VA Community Clinics manager. “The approval to open a community clinic in Adams County will allow us to better serve over 4,000 Veterans with primary and behavioral health care closer to where they live.”

The new clinic will increase the number of Lebanon VAMC’s service locations in South Central Pennsylvania from seven to eight and allow VA to more conveniently serve over 4,000 eligible Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care in Adams County.

With the approval, Lebanon VAMC has an immediate need to locate approximately 8,000 square feet of ready-to-move-in leasable space suitable for a medical clinic. Full details on the contracting opportunity are available at https://beta.sam.gov and by searching for contract opportunity 36C24420Q0164. Contracting questions can also be directed to Doretha Jordan, contracting officer, at (412) 822-3740.

“President Lincoln once stood in this very county and spoke some of his most famous words, ‘The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced’ – VA continues that unfinished work each day to find ways to better and more conveniently care for those who have served our country,” said Robert W. Callahan Jr., Lebanon VAMC executive director. “The new MISSION Act expands health care services available to our eligible Veterans. I encourage all Veterans to enroll with VA, learn more about the health care and other benefits they have honorably earned in serving their country.”

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.