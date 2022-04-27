VA2K Walk & Roll Coming in May to Promote Healthy Lifestyles
April 27, 2022
Lebanon , PA — VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2022, at the Lebanon VAMC starting at 11 a.m.
The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be at the front of building 1, near the Whole Health Tent, 15 minutes prior to the start.
To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.
Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.
“By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said Robert W. Callahan, Medical Center Director.
Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Michelle Ayers at 717-272-6621 x 5596 or via email at michelle.ayers@va.gov.
Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.
For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.
Douglas A. Etter, Chief Communications Officer
717-228-6079