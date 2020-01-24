Veterans open house and health care enrollment event being held Feb. 14 at Lebanon VAMC

PRESS RELEASE

January 24, 2020

Lebanon , PA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) will hold a Veterans open house and health care enrollment event Feb. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Building 17 of the facility located at 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.

Veterans will also have the opportunity to register for VA health care on site. Veterans interested in on-the-spot enrollment should bring their DD 214, 2018 income tax return (if filed) or 2018 income information and 2018 out-of-pocket household medical expenses. Questions on what to bring to accomplish enrollment can be directed to enrollment and eligibility at (717) 228-6000.

“We look forward to offering recurring opportunities for the Veterans of South Central Pennsylvania to come in our door and learn about our facility and the excellent care provided here,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “Our local Veterans should be proud of the quality of care VA brings to South Central Pennsylvania and I encourage any local Veteran who is not enrolled in VA health care to come in and see what VA has to offer and allow us to connect them with the benefits they have earned through their service to our country.”

The free event is open to the public and will feature numerous informational displays highlighting: enrollment/eligibility, suicide prevention, women’s health, clinical services, our community clinics, pharmacy services, telehealth, visual impairment and rehab services, Veterans employment, and environmental exposure programs.

Representatives from VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration and Vet Center community-based counseling centers will also be setup highlighting their programs.

Facility tours of the medical center will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Miss Pennsylvania 2018 Kayla Repasky will also visit the event and be onsite for a meet and greet with Veterans from 1-2 p.m.



Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.



For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.