Prosthetic &Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)
The mission of the Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is to provide comprehensive support to optimize health and independence of the Veteran. Our vision is to be the premier source of Prosthetic and Orthotic services, sensory aids, medical equipment, and support services for Veterans. We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of the-art adaptive home equipment and the other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and Service Regulation
This rule making adopts as final, with changes, proposed amendments to VA’s regulations governing the provision of prosthetic and rehabilitative items and services as medical services to Veterans.
This rule making establishes a new section for the provision of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services, clarifies eligibility for such items and services, and defines the types of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services available to eligible veterans.
Read the final rule on the Federal Register Publication Date – December 28, 2020; rule effective date, February 26, 2021. Federal Register :: Prosthetic and Rehabilitative Items and Services
PROSTHETIC AND SENSORY AIDES
Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and durable medical equipment, including but not limited to:
- Durable medical equipment
- Mobility aids, such as walkers and wheelchairs
- Communication and assistive devices
- Home oxygen services
- Surgical Implants
- Recreational / rehabilitative equipment
- Clinical orthotic and prosthetic custom-fabricated and fitted devices (e.g., shoe inserts, braces, artificial limbs)
- Prosthetic item repairs
- Aids for blindness and visual impairment
- Prosthetic Benefit Programs, including: Clothing Allowance; Home Improvement & Structural Alterations; Automobile Adaptive Equipment; Service Dog Veterinary Health Insurance Benefits
- Sensory Aids including hearing aids and eyeglasses provided to Veterans who qualify (i.e., former prisoners of war or Purple Heart recipients, Veterans with service connected disabilities, non-compensable service connected disability for hearing loss, permanently housebound or receive increased pension based on need for aid and attendance, or Veterans enrolled in the vocational rehabilitation program)
ORTHOTICS AND PROSTHETIC LAB
ORTHOTICS (BRACING)
BRACING
Your primary care physician or specialty clinic may refer you to Prosthetics to be evaluated for an orthosis, or brace. We have a wide range of braces available to meet your needs, based upon your medical condition. Your evaluation with your provider will guide the referral. We will then schedule an appointment with you to measure, fit, and adjust the brace to ensure the best outcome for you.
For more complex conditions, your physician may first refer you to a specialty clinic such as Orthopedics, Podiatry, or Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation for a more thorough evaluation. Specialists may perform additional tests or imaging to determine the best course of action for your specific needs, then refer you to Prosthetics for fitting and fabrication of the most appropriate brace.
THERAPUTIC FOOTWEAR
Veterans who meet certain eligibility criteria (determined at the national level by VA Central Office) may receive therapeutic footwear from the VA. A foot examination is required prior to referral to Prosthetics. The foot exam may be conducted by either your primary care team, Podiatry, or Wound Care to determine your needs for footwear. We will then schedule an appointment with you to measure, fit, and modify the footwear according to your condition.
COMPRESSION GARMENTS
Compression garments may be prescribed by a physician for a wide range of conditions. Proper fit and usage is critical to your success in wearing them, which is why measurement of the affected extremities is necessary prior to issuance.
PROSTHETICS (ARTIFICIAL LIMBS)
AMPUTEE CLINIC
If you have undergone an amputation or have been told you may need one, we are here to help. You may contact our Amputee Clinic directly to schedule an appointment for evaluation, or have your physician submit a consult to Amputee Clinic.
Amputee clinic is a multi-disciplinary clinic staffed with healthcare providers from Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Prosthetics, including a physiatrist and a prosthetist. The team will work with you in prescribing you a prosthesis that best matches your abilities and goals. Amputee Clinic is your point of contact to manage your prosthetic and rehabilitation needs.
Your prosthesis may be provided by the VA no matter where and when your amputation surgery was performed, or if the amputation is related to a service-connected condition or not. You may choose to have your prosthesis evaluated, fabricated, and fit in our ABC accredited laboratory at the VA, or you have the option to be seen by a VA-approved and accredited prosthetist in the community.
Amputee Clinic Contact Information
Phone: 859-281-3962 Extension: 3962
AMPUTEE SYSTEM OF CARE
AMPUTEE COALITION OF AMERICA
https://www.amputee-coalition.org/
TELEHEALTH
To learn more about telehealth and virtual care in VA go to Telehealth VA .
Virtual Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Care - Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services (va.gov)
