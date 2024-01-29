Prosthetic &Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)

Contact information

ORTHOTICS (BRACING)

Your primary care physician or specialty clinic may refer you to Prosthetics to be evaluated for an orthosis, or brace. We have a wide range of braces available to meet your needs, based upon your medical condition. Your evaluation with your provider will guide the referral. We will then schedule an appointment with you to measure, fit, and adjust the brace to ensure the best outcome for you.

For more complex conditions, your physician may first refer you to a specialty clinic such as Orthopedics, Podiatry, or Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation for a more thorough evaluation. Specialists may perform additional tests or imaging to determine the best course of action for your specific needs, then refer you to Prosthetics for fitting and fabrication of the most appropriate brace.

THERAPUTIC FOOTWEAR

Veterans who meet certain eligibility criteria (determined at the national level by VA Central Office) may receive therapeutic footwear from the VA. A foot examination is required prior to referral to Prosthetics. The foot exam may be conducted by either your primary care team, Podiatry, or Wound Care to determine your needs for footwear. We will then schedule an appointment with you to measure, fit, and modify the footwear according to your condition.

COMPRESSION GARMENTS

Compression garments may be prescribed by a physician for a wide range of conditions. Proper fit and usage is critical to your success in wearing them, which is why measurement of the affected extremities is necessary prior to issuance.

PROSTHETICS (ARTIFICIAL LIMBS)

AMPUTEE CLINIC

If you have undergone an amputation or have been told you may need one, we are here to help. You may contact our Amputee Clinic directly to schedule an appointment for evaluation, or have your physician submit a consult to Amputee Clinic.

Amputee clinic is a multi-disciplinary clinic staffed with healthcare providers from Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Prosthetics, including a physiatrist and a prosthetist. The team will work with you in prescribing you a prosthesis that best matches your abilities and goals. Amputee Clinic is your point of contact to manage your prosthetic and rehabilitation needs.

Your prosthesis may be provided by the VA no matter where and when your amputation surgery was performed, or if the amputation is related to a service-connected condition or not. You may choose to have your prosthesis evaluated, fabricated, and fit in our ABC accredited laboratory at the VA, or you have the option to be seen by a VA-approved and accredited prosthetist in the community.

AMPUTEE SYSTEM OF CARE

AMPUTEE COALITION OF AMERICA

TELEHEALTH

Depending upon the item prescribed by your physician, we offer telephone visits and/or VVC (VA Video Connect) visits to better meet your needs!

To learn more about telehealth and virtual care in VA go to Telehealth VA .

