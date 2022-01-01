Little Rock Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Little Rock Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 501-918-1800 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Appointments:
After your initial contact with the Little Rock Vet Center, the assigned counselor will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
It’s helpful if you’re able to arrive about 15 minutes prior to your initial appointment in order to complete necessary paperwork.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Walk-ins:
Walk-ins are welcome at anytime during business hours. We’ll work you in our schedule to see the next available counselor or meet with our Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, depending on what your needs are.
Contacting us:
You can call us or walk in anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
The Little Rock Vet Center is located at the corner of Shackleford Road and and Financial Centre Parkway. The parking lot is accessible via Financial Centre Parkway.
Make a sharp right into the parking lot and continue down the hill in front of the building. The Vet Center has its own wheelchair accessible ramp (concrete ramp with metal handrails). The sign on the front door has the Vet Center logo.
We have a large, well-lit parking area. Feel free to park any in any available parking space.
Please give us a call if you have any difficulty finding us.
We look forward to seeing you.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Little Rock Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Vet Center fishing trips
The Vet Center offers special activities for Veterans, service members, and their family members to promote socialization and build a sense of community. One such activity is going on fishing trips. Call 501-918-1800 for more information.
Empowered Women's Lunch Group
The Vet Center hosts the Empowered Women's Lunch Group for female Veterans and family members each month. The group provides camaraderie and a focus on whole health. The next meeting is scheduled for June 8 at 12:00 p.m.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Little Rock Vet Center is well equipped to provide compassionate counseling services to assist with improve the overall mental health and wellness of your family. We employ counselors with a wide variety of experience and knowledge.
One area of specialization is couples counseling. Couples counseling is designed to work with the couple to understand the dynamics of the relationship, identify the areas of concern, and guide the couple to finding solutions through a variety of methods. Couples counseling aims to provide support in making necessary changes to improve the health of the relationship while not blaming, finding fault in one individual, or issuing punishments.
We also have counselors with experience and expertise in working with children and young adults through both family and individual counseling sessions. Areas of specialization include evidence-based treatments to address trauma, behavioral issues, parenting, difficulty with managing emotions, anxiety, and readjustment within the family system—to name a few.
For a consultation for couples or family counseling, come visit us or call the Vet Center today.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Grief counseling, also known as bereavement therapy, is provided at the Vet Center to assist you in coping with loss. The death of a loved one can cause both emotional and physical pain and can even impair your ability to function in your normal activities. While grief is a normal part of loss, you don’t have to be alone.
Counselors at the Vet Center provide services to help with a wide variety of grief and situations related to loss. Our counselors are trained to assist family members who have lost loved ones while on active duty with the military as well as in many other situations, such as those involving complicated or traumatic grief.
Call or come by the Vet Center today and let us help support and guide you through your personal experience with loss.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 1 in 5 American adults have a diagnosable mental health disorder. If you’re dealing with a mental health issue, you don’t have to face it alone. The Vet Center is here to help.
Indicators of mental health issues may include the following: feeling anxious or worried, anger/frequent arguments with others, relationship problems, difficulty sleeping, sad or depressed mood, thoughts of self-harm, lack of interest in activities that you used to enjoy, low motivation, or physical symptoms that are either due to or worsened by mental health issues.
Our counselors at the Little Rock Vet Center are well equipped to help with a variety of mental health and emotional problems. By partnering with you in counseling, we’ll serve as a guide to help you identify your personal goals and develop strategies to begin your path to emotional wellness.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Little Rock Vet Center employs counselors who are trained to help Veterans and service members who are dealing with issues related to military sexual trauma (MST) by providing trauma-informed care and evidence-based counseling.
If you’re currently having any difficulties related to MST, the Little Rock Vet Center is here to help. Through individual and group counseling sessions we can help you learn more about how MST affects people, provide individualized counseling that will help you cope with the ways that you are currently being impacted, or if you prefer, provide clinical treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth. Please give us a call or come into the Vet Center for a consultation to allow us to partner with you in your journey of wellness as an MST survivor.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Little Rock Vet Center employs counselors that are able to help Veterans and service members deal with a variety issues related to trauma. All of our counselors are trained in evidence-based practices to help you address your current symptoms or concerns. We’ll work with you to develop your own individualized path—so whether you’re needing to learn some skills to deal with daily stresses or want to have a safe place to talk about your experiences, we are here to help. The Vet Center offers the following services to address trauma and PTSD:
- Individual counseling
- Family counseling
- PTSD support groups (at the Vet Center and at Community Access Points with multiple meeting times to choose from)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The transition from military service and/or deployment can present its own set of challenges—both for Veterans and service members and their families. The core mission of the Vet Center is to help with readjustment to civilian life. We can support you in a variety of ways, including:
- Counseling/mental health services
- Events that encourage camaraderie and socialization
- Referrals to help with accessing benefits, health care, and local career opportunities.
Give us a call or walk in today to get more information or begin receiving Vet Center services.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Little Rock Vet Center, we have clinicians with experience in treating substance abuse disorders in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
The Little Rock Vet Center provides individual and family counseling to assist with assessment and treatment and development of plans that may include one or more of the following:
- Referral for more intensive treatment at the local VA Medical Center or within the community through either inpatient or outpatient programming
- Referral to community support groups
- Recommendation for continued counseling services at the Vet Center or community provider
Please feel free to call or walk-in for a consultation in order for us to assist in determining what treatment program would best suit your needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The Little Rock Vet Center employs staff that are trained in helping to prevent suicide by Veterans, service members, and their family members. Vet Center staff are here to provide nonjudgmental support to help you or your family member deal with both acute crisis situations or supportive counseling to assist with managing your symptoms while you’re on your journey to emotional wellness. The Little Rock Vet Center addresses suicide prevention in the following ways:
- Trainings to assist community members, including Veterans and service members, in becoming better equipped to reach others who are in need of help.
- Referrals to needed services within the community—both within VA and in the private sector.
- Providing risk assessments for Veterans and service members to evaluate their level of care needed.
- Development of safety plans to assist with suicide prevention, including partnering with local community stakeholders to present Project Life Force programming to groups.
For more information on Project Life Force, play this video. Content warning: The video does discuss the subject of suicide and could be potentially triggering for some viewers.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Little Rock Vet Center is here to help you access resources that are available to you—both within the VA system and in the community. Through outreach services and education, the Vet Center provides information and referrals regarding a variety of needs, including:
- Referrals for benefits through Veterans Benefits Administration
- Referrals for accessing health care both within the VA network and community
- Education and information to assist with your local job search
- Information to connect with community resources for education and training
- Referrals for community resources to assist with problems such as homelessness, food insecurity, or assistance with utility bills and rental assistance
Call or walk in today during our normal business hours to get more information about this service.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Little Rock Vet Center provides outreach service to assist with building local connections to help improve the quality of the lives of Veterans, service members, and their families. Through use of the Mobile Vet Center, our Veteran Outreach Program Specialist is able to reach Veterans and service members in both the metro community and rural areas. They can assist them with accessing information and referrals within both the VA system and private/public sectors to address a host of needs, such as benefits, health care, housing, food and nutrition, and socialization.
Additionally, the Vet Center hosts a monthly client and community stakeholders board meeting to assess the local needs of Veterans and service members and identify ways to continue to improve service provision and partnerships within the local community.
Call or come visit the Vet Center to learn more about our outreach programming and community partnerships.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.