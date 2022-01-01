First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 501-918-1800 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Appointments:

After your initial contact with the Little Rock Vet Center, the assigned counselor will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

It’s helpful if you’re able to arrive about 15 minutes prior to your initial appointment in order to complete necessary paperwork.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

Walk-ins:

Walk-ins are welcome at anytime during business hours. We’ll work you in our schedule to see the next available counselor or meet with our Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, depending on what your needs are.

Contacting us:

You can call us or walk in anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.