About us
At VA Long Beach Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
Watch the Welcome to VA Long Beach Healthcare System video
Watch the Tibor Rubin - History video
About VA Long Beach Healthcare System
VA Long Beach Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Facilities include our Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Gardena, Laguna Hills, Long Beach, Placentia, Santa Fe Springs, and Santa Ana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Long Beach health services page.
VA Long Beach Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in VA. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5, Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3. HSA 5.3 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.
Research and development
At VA Long Beach Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Learn more about Research and Development!
Teaching and learning
Our Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
We also provide associated training in nursing, psychology, and other health care professions.
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Our nurses
VA Long Beach’s excellent nursing team provides safe, evidence-based, compassionate Veteran care based on VHA’s ICARE values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. They are highly engaged in shared-decision-making facility-wide to achieve continuous process improvements aimed at excellence. Their veteran-centric passion results in high-performing work environments where collegiality, life-long learning and professional development occurs, and work-life balance and self-care are nurtured.
Fast facts
- VA Long Beach Healthcare System serves the health care needs of more than 64,000 Veterans in and around Long Beach, California.
- In May 2017, our medical center was renamed to honor Tibor Rubin, an Army corporal and Korean War Veteran who received the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest military decoration for valor. Rubin was a Hungarian Jew who survived the Holocaust in World War II, came to the United States in 1948, and worked as a shoemaker in New York City. In 1950, he joined the Army and fought in Korea, even though he was not a U.S. citizen. After the war, Rubin moved to Garden Grove, California, and was a regular volunteer at the medical center that would later bear his name.
- VA Long Beach Healthcare System has more than 3,868 full-time employees. Our facilities offer Veterans comprehensive inpatient, outpatient, and extended care programs.
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities and programs have received accreditations or certifications from the:
- The Joint Commission (Hospital, Behavioral Health, and Home Care)
- Ascellon – Long-term care (Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders and Community Living Center)
- CARF Programs (Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders, Blind Rehabilitation, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Mental Health Intensive Case Management)
- Commission on Cancer
- Patient Safety Center of Excellence
- Innovation Network Site
- American College of Radiology Certificate of Accreditation (Mammography and Radiation Oncology)
- American Psychological Association