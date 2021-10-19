About VA Long Beach Healthcare System

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Facilities include our Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Anaheim, Gardena, Laguna Hills, Long Beach, Santa Fe Springs, and Santa Ana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Long Beach health services page.

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Desert Pacific Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 (VISN 22). VISN 22 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 22

Research and development

At the VA Long Beach Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Our Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We also provide associated training in nursing, psychology, and other health care professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System serves the health care needs of more than 50,000 Veterans in and around Long Beach, California.

In May 2017, our medical center was renamed to honor Tibor Rubin, an Army corporal and Korean War Veteran who received the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest military decoration for valor. Rubin was a Hungarian Jew who survived the Holocaust in World War II, came to the United States in 1948, and worked as a shoemaker in New York City. In 1950, he joined the Army and fought in Korea, even though he was not a U.S. citizen. After the war, Rubin moved to Garden Grove, California, and was a regular volunteer at the medical center that would later bear his name.

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System has more than 2,200 full-time employees. Our facilities offer Veterans comprehensive inpatient, outpatient, and extended care programs.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

