About VA Long Beach Healthcare System

VA Long Beach Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Facilities include our Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Gardena, Laguna Hills, Long Beach, Placentia, Santa Fe Springs, and Santa Ana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Long Beach health services page.

VA Long Beach Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in VA. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5, Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3. HSA 5.3 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Research and development

At VA Long Beach Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Learn more about Research and Development!

Teaching and learning

Our Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We also provide associated training in nursing, psychology, and other health care professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Our nurses

VA Long Beach’s excellent nursing team provides safe, evidence-based, compassionate Veteran care based on VHA’s ICARE values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. They are highly engaged in shared-decision-making facility-wide to achieve continuous process improvements aimed at excellence. Their veteran-centric passion results in high-performing work environments where collegiality, life-long learning and professional development occurs, and work-life balance and self-care are nurtured.

Learn more about our nurses