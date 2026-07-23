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Gardena VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, laboratory and pathology services, telehealth, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Gardena VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

1149 West 190th Street, Suite 100
Gardena, CA 90248-4321

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Picture of Gardena VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Long Beach health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Call at your convenience

Appointments

Main Phone

Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line

Service Hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7

Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care

For after-hours assistance, please call the 24-hour Nurse Call Line at 877-252-4866 for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

⚫ Audiology Clinic

Referral required? No

Walk-ins accepted? No

Main Phone

Our Audiology Clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like:

  • Hearing evaluations including speech-in-noise testing, immittance measures, otoacoustic emissions, and electrophysiology evaluation
  • Selection, fitting, and management of hearing aids, assistive listening devices, and recreational hearing protection
  • Comprehensive balance evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation
  • Tinnitus management including maskers and interdepartmental Progressive Tinnitus Management classes
  • Evaluation, fitting, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Same day appointments for hearing aid repair

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Main Phone

Main Phone

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (dail 988; press 1), text (838255) or chat online. Our Urgent Mental Health Care is located at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Bldg. 800, rm. 1200 and operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for established patients, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new patients. For after-hours emergencies, please go to the Emergency Department.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Learn more about seasonal vaccination.

Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog

Notice to Patients

Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call 800-633-2322.

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Main Phone

Main Phone

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Case management and care coordination
  • Crisis intervention
  • Housing resources
  • Substance abuse and mental health care
  • Caregiver support
  • Advanced directives

Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Appointments

Main Phone

Main Phone

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

24/7, Confidential Crisis Support

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (1-800-273-8255; press 1), text (838255) or chat online

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

 

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

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