Laguna Hills VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, audiology, laboratory and pathology services, telehealth, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Laguna Hills VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
23719 Moulton Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA 92653-5422
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Long Beach health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Appointments
Main Phone
Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line
Service Hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
For after-hours assistance, please call the 24-hour Nurse Call Line at 877-252-4866 for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Speech Pathology not available at this location.
Main Phone
Audiology
Our Audiology Clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like:
- Hearing evaluations including speech-in-noise testing, immittance measures, otoacoustic emissions, and electrophysiology evaluation
- Selection, fitting, and management of hearing aids, assistive listening devices, and recreational hearing protection
- Comprehensive balance evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation
- Tinnitus management including maskers and interdepartmental Progressive Tinnitus Management classes
- Evaluation, fitting, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Same day appointments for hearing aid repair
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
VA’s Chiropractic Program exemplifies the Department’s forward-looking approach to healthcare providing evidence-based, patient-centered chiropractic care. Our VA chiropractors are dedicated to delivering care that restores, improves, and maintains your functional ability, activity levels, and overall health. Collaborating closely with your primary care physician and specialty care providers, our chiropractors will devise a comprehensive healthcare plan tailored to your needs. Our services include:
- Spinal manipulative therapy
- Soft-tissue mobilization and other manual therapies
- Non-pharmacological conservative therapies
- Patient education and active rehabilitation
- Telehealth and other virtual treatment options
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (dail 988; press 1), text (838255) or chat online. Our Urgent Mental Health Care is located at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Bldg. 800, rm. 1200 and operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for established patients, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for new patients. For after-hours emergencies, please go to the Emergency Department.
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Learn more about seasonal vaccination.
Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog
Notice to Patients
Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, email: licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov, or call 800-633-2322.
Radiology
Appointments
Provides radiology and ultrasound service. Radiology is seen on a walk-in bases while ultrasound is by appointments only
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Ultrasound only available by appointments on Monday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
*Not all services are available at each location, please check location for services available.
Social work
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Case management and care coordination
- Crisis intervention
- Housing resources
- Substance abuse and mental health care
- Caregiver support
- Advanced directives
Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
24/7, Confidential Crisis Support
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (1-800-273-8255; press 1), text (838255) or chat online.
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care