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West Santa Ana VA Clinic

Provides assistance with housing placement, including offering United States Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) vouchers to Veterans experiencing homelessness. Also assists with healthcare eligibility, Veterans Affairs benefit application, counseling, lockers, transportation to service providers and linkage to Veterans Affairs and non-Veterans Affairs providers. Will assist veterans experiencing homelessness with obtaining a copy of their DD214 and/or Official Military Personnel File.

Location and contact information

Address

888 West Santa Ana Boulevard, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 150
Santa Ana, CA 92701-4561

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
West Santa Ana VA Clinic best known as CRRC

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Long Beach health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line

Service Hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7

Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care

For after-hours assistance, please call the 24-hour Nurse Call Line at 877-252-4866 for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Case management and care coordination
  • Crisis intervention
  • Housing resources
  • Substance abuse and mental health care
  • Caregiver support
  • Advanced directives

Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

A referral is not required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

24/7, Confidential Crisis Support

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (1-800-273-8255; press 1), text (838255) or chat online

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Get updates from VA Long Beach health care

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