West Santa Ana VA Clinic
Provides assistance with housing placement, including offering United States Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) vouchers to Veterans experiencing homelessness. Also assists with healthcare eligibility, Veterans Affairs benefit application, counseling, lockers, transportation to service providers and linkage to Veterans Affairs and non-Veterans Affairs providers. Will assist veterans experiencing homelessness with obtaining a copy of their DD214 and/or Official Military Personnel File.
Location and contact information
Address
888 West Santa Ana Boulevard, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 150
Santa Ana, CA 92701-4561
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Long Beach health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Appointments
Main Phone
Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line
Service Hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
For after-hours assistance, please call the 24-hour Nurse Call Line at 877-252-4866 for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Social work
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Case management and care coordination
- Crisis intervention
- Housing resources
- Substance abuse and mental health care
- Caregiver support
- Advanced directives
Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
24/7, Confidential Crisis Support
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please contact the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line hotline (1-800-273-8255; press 1), text (838255) or chat online.