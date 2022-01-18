VA Long Beach’s SCI Center programs are not limited to those that live in the Long Beach Area. Because we utilize a hub and spoke model of operation, we are able to significantly increase our services well beyond our facility. If you live outside of the Long Beach area and would like to receive your care at a sister VA facility, we can assist you by offering qualified programs and staff with expertise in spinal cord medicine in offsite or spoke locations. If you are eligible, we can coordinate SCI specialty care at our “Hub” by arranging travel or utilizing Telehealth to connect you to our center.

The goal of our Center is to empower, support, promote, and maintain health. The goal for our Veterans is independence, quality of life, and productivity throughout their lives. Regardless of whether you are service connected or not, there are many benefits of enrolling in one of the VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Centers. We have an onsite Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) office to advise you of your benefits.

Clinical services at the VA Long Beach Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center (SCI) are provided by a team of dedicated professionals with expertise in spinal cord medicine. Our clinical program is based on the SCI Team model.

The clinical services provided at our Center include: