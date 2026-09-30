Whole Health

Art Therapy Groups (Operation art and story corps)

Operation Art

Explores various art media while working on directives that promote self-exploration. Connect more deeply with yourself & fellow Veterans as you develop creative expression skills. Gain insights from the art process and discussions. You may discover new sources of enjoyment.

No previous art experience needed. Art kit provided. Please join us remotely, Thursdays 10:00 a.m.- noon. For a 12-week Art Therapy group that meets virtually.

To enroll, either call or ask your healthcare team to place an Operation Art consult.

Story Corps

Connect with fellow Veterans as you share your story. Be seen and heard while developing creative expression skills. Gain insights from the process and discussions. You may discover hidden talents & new sources of enjoyment. No previous art experience needed.

Please join us remotely for a 12-week Art Therapy group that meets virtually. Two cohorts are offered:

Mondays from 9:30 - 11:30am (VA Video Connect)

Thursdays 10:00am - 12:00pm (VA Video Connect)



To enroll, either call ext. 12346 or ask your healthcare team to place a Story Corps consult.

Creative Manual Arts (Ceramics, gardening, and wood working)

The goal of our Creative Manual Arts (CMA) services is to help Veterans improve their overall well-being by assisting them in recognizing their purpose through achievement, improved mobility and motor skills. Through participation, Veterans will discover the therapeutic benefits of gardening and the manual arts while socializing with other Veterans.

Ceramics - aims to create a therapeutic environment in which Veterans can explore the healing properties of working with clay. This clinic offers a collaborative space for Veterans to acquire new skills while exchanging ideas and techniques. Participants will have the opportunity to work with a diverse range of clays, paints, and glazes. Additionally, the program will introduce Veterans to the art of mosaics.

Woodworking - the objective of the Woodworking Clinic is to cultivate a therapeutic environment that enables Veterans to acquire essential woodworking skills. The clinic is equipped with a range of woodworking tools and equipment, offering a collaborative space where Veterans can gather to enhance their skills, exchange ideas, and explore various techniques.

Gardening - Veterans will participate in the planting, cultivation, watering, and overall maintenance of our Patients’ Garden. This initiative provides an opportunity to engage in outdoor activities, acquire gardening skills, and enhance plant knowledge within a therapeutic group environment. The Patients’ Garden is designed as a serene and welcoming space, appreciated by Veterans, staff, volunteers, and visitors alike.

Am I eligible to participate?

In order to be evaluated for participation, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be eligible for medical services through the VA.

You must be cleared by your provider that you are physically and psychiatrically stable with any limitations/precautions noted in the referral.

You must have a desire to participate in group therapeutic activities.

To sign up, ask your healthcare team for a PM&R Creative Manual Arts referral.