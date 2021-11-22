Whole Health

Pre-Diabetes/Diabetes Prevention Class

For Veterans with pre-diabetes (HbA1c less than 6.5%) who would like diet recommendations that may prevent progression to type 2 diabetes.

Last two Mondays of the month at 2:00 PM, one hour sessions*

To enroll (required): call 562-826-8000 ext. 1 4303

Diabetes Basic Training Class

Learn how to recognize and manage high and low blood sugars, and how to better work with your care team to manage your diabetes.

First four Tuesdays of the month at 2:00 PM, one hour sessions*

To enroll (required): call 562-826-8000 ext. 1 4303

*Dates may vary due to holidays, etc.