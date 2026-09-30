Whole Health
The Whole Health approach to care supports Veteran health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters most to you, not what is the matter with you. Your healthcare team will get to know you as a whole person and work with you to develop a personalized health plan that aligns with your values, needs, and goals.
Learn more about how Whole Health supports your VA health care.
Whole Health at VA Long Beach Healthcare System
The Circle of Health illustrates the connections between your health AND well-being. Whole Health opens the door to discuss not only your health conditions, but also the many other areas that can influence your overall physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.
Learn more about Whole Health at VA Long Beach.
Whole Health includes many types of care – self-care skills, professional care (including both evidence-based conventional and complementary and integrative health approaches), as well as community care.
All of these approaches focus on empowering and equipping you to take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest.
Veteran Whole Health programs
Talk with your healthcare team or check out the information below to learn more about the Whole Health programs available at VA Long Beach.
Introduction to Whole Health class
The Introduction to Whole Health Class is a great place to start your Whole Health journey! In this one-time orientation class, you will learn more about VA’s cutting-edge approach to healthcare that supports your health and well-being by focusing on what matters most to you.
Introduction to Whole Health is open to all Veterans, their support system (spouse, partner, child, caregiver, parent, etc.) and VA employees.
Four Introduction to Whole Health Classes are offered each month:
- 1st Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (VA Video Connect)
- 2nd Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (VA Video Connect)
- 3rd Monday from 10:30 a.m. to noon (VA Video Connect)
- 4th Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (in-person at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center)
- Individual appointments can also be accommodated to meet your scheduling needs
To sign up, call
Healthy Living Programs
Individual Coaching
Individual Coaching is provided by Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coaches. During coaching, you can expect to:
- Explore what matters most to you
- Identify your strengths
- Set and achieve health and wellness goals, including:
- Increasing Physical Activity
- Healthy Eating Habits
- Restorative Sleep Habits
- Social Connection
- Relaxation and Self-Care Practices
- Receive support and accountability
Health and Wellness Coaches do NOT replace your current healthcare team. Coaches do not provide therapy or give clinical advice or recommendations. Instead, Coaches help empower and equip Veterans with the tools and resources for achieving health goals centered around what matters most to them.
Individual Coaching is available in a variety of formats to best fit your preferences:
- Appointments offered Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Formats include in-person at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, virtual (VA Video Connect), and telephone.
To sign up, call
Diabetes Wellness Group
- What is it?
- 6-week group for Veterans living with diabetes
- Learn skills to manage difficulties with motivation and distress
- When is it?
- Virtual (VA Video Connect)
- Dates and times vary
Sign up today! Ask your healthcare team to place a Diabetes Wellness Group referral for you.
Gateway to Healthy Living
- What is it?
- One-time class with 2 follow-up calls from the group provider
- Focused on what is MOST important to YOU!
- Learn skills to manage roadblocks, change routines, commit to changes, and create realistic goals.
- When is it?
- 1st Thursday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Held virtually OR over the phone
Sign up today! Call Dr. Sonika Ung at
Tobacco/Nicotine Cessation Group
- What is it?
- One time group which provides information and support for reducing or quitting tobacco/nicotine use.
- Group topics include:
- Education about tobacco and nicotine use as well as medication options
- Learn skills to reduce access to tobacco/nicotine and manage cravings
- Information about resources for receiving ongoing support following one-time group.
- When is it?
- In-person group at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center held the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Virtual (VA Video Connect) held the 3rd Thursday of the month from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
To sign up, ask your healthcare team for a Tobacco/Nicotine Cessation Group referral.
Creative Arts and Humanities Programs
Art Therapy
Use art-making - such as drawing, painting, poetry, storytelling, or other creative arts – to help express emotions, explore personal experiences, and support your mental health and well-being. Veterans of all artistic abilities are welcome! No prior art experience nor art supplies are needed to participate in services.
Art Therapy Orientation
- Individualized art therapy treatment planning session with a Registered and Board-Certified Art Therapist. Start here to learn more about art therapy and determine your next step!
- Appointments offered virtually and in-person, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..
In-Person Art Therapy Services (Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center)
- Individual Art Therapy: Work 1:1 with the Art Therapist focused on individualized treatment goals. Offered Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Whole Health Art Therapy Group: Art Therapy group that uses mixed media (e.g., drawing, painting, clay, etc.) and therapy directives aligned with Whole Health themes. Offered Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Virtual Art Therapy Services (VA Video Connect)
- Operation Art Group: 12-session Art Therapy group that uses art media (i.e., chalk, charcoal, colored pencil, painting) and therapy directives to promote self-exploration and well-being. Offered Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
- Story Corps Group: 12-session Creative Arts Therapy group that uses storytelling and creative expression to promote self-exploration and well-being. Offered Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
To sign up, call
Music Therapy
Use songwriting and music to improve mental health and cognition, coping skills, physical activity, social connection, and more! Music Therapy is facilitated by a Board-Certified Music Therapist and Veterans all musical abilities are welcome! No prior music experience nor instruments are required to participate.
Basic Songwriting for Creative Expression Group
Set your stories to song in a safe and healing environment. The Music Therapist will offer simple structures for lyric and melody composition and guide Veterans through the songwriting process. Veterans are welcome to come and create their own songs or just listen to the songs created by their Veteran peers. Offered in-person at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on Mondays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Music for Wellness Group
A live music-making experience where you can use music as a tool for coping, tension reduction, and healthy self-expression. Many forms of music will be used, including percussion instruments, singing, guided music listening and imagery, guided musical movement, and more! Offered in-person at the Tibor VA Medical Center on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To sign up, call
Drum Circle
- What is it?
- Expressive therapy group for Veterans who wish to reduce stress as well as improve social connection and well-being.
- Drumming has been linked to improvements in physical and mental health including cardiovascular functioning and mood.
- When is it?
- In-person at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
No referral needed! Just show up to Patriot Park at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on Fridays at 11:00 a.m.
Creative Arts and Humanities Program
Art Therapy Groups (Operation art and story corps)
Operation Art
Explores various art media while working on directives that promote self-exploration. Connect more deeply with yourself & fellow Veterans as you develop creative expression skills. Gain insights from the art process and discussions. You may discover new sources of enjoyment.
No previous art experience needed. Art kit provided. Please join us remotely, Thursdays 10:00 a.m.- noon. For a 12-week Art Therapy group that meets virtually.
To enroll, either call
Story Corps
Connect with fellow Veterans as you share your story. Be seen and heard while developing creative expression skills. Gain insights from the process and discussions. You may discover hidden talents & new sources of enjoyment. No previous art experience needed.
Please join us remotely for a 12-week Art Therapy group that meets virtually. Two cohorts are offered:
- Mondays from 9:30 - 11:30am (VA Video Connect)
- Thursdays 10:00am - 12:00pm (VA Video Connect)
To enroll, either call
Creative Manual Arts (Ceramics, gardening, and wood working)
The goal of our Creative Manual Arts (CMA) services is to help Veterans improve their overall well-being by assisting them in recognizing their purpose through achievement, improved mobility and motor skills. Through participation, Veterans will discover the therapeutic benefits of gardening and the manual arts while socializing with other Veterans.
Ceramics - aims to create a therapeutic environment in which Veterans can explore the healing properties of working with clay. This clinic offers a collaborative space for Veterans to acquire new skills while exchanging ideas and techniques. Participants will have the opportunity to work with a diverse range of clays, paints, and glazes. Additionally, the program will introduce Veterans to the art of mosaics.
Woodworking - the objective of the Woodworking Clinic is to cultivate a therapeutic environment that enables Veterans to acquire essential woodworking skills. The clinic is equipped with a range of woodworking tools and equipment, offering a collaborative space where Veterans can gather to enhance their skills, exchange ideas, and explore various techniques.
Gardening - Veterans will participate in the planting, cultivation, watering, and overall maintenance of our Patients’ Garden. This initiative provides an opportunity to engage in outdoor activities, acquire gardening skills, and enhance plant knowledge within a therapeutic group environment. The Patients’ Garden is designed as a serene and welcoming space, appreciated by Veterans, staff, volunteers, and visitors alike.
Am I eligible to participate?
In order to be evaluated for participation, you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be eligible for medical services through the VA.
- You must be cleared by your provider that you are physically and psychiatrically stable with any limitations/precautions noted in the referral.
- You must have a desire to participate in group therapeutic activities.
To sign up, ask your healthcare team for a PM&R Creative Manual Arts referral.
Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) Programs
Acupuncture
Offered through Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service
Battlefield Acupuncture/Acupressure Drop-In Clinic
- What is it?
- Auricular (Ear) Therapy that uses small needles (acupuncture) or seeds (acupressure) to provide pain relief.
- Battlefield Acupuncture and Acupressure can eliminate the need for pain medication for both acute and chronic pain.
- When is it?
- In-person at the VALOR Wellness Center (Building 126, Room 1W102) at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
No referral needed! This is a drop-in clinic where registration is not required.
Biofeedback
Biofeedback is a type of mind-body technique you use to control some of your body's
functions, such as your heart rate, breathing patterns and muscle responses. During
biofeedback, you're connected to an ear sensor clip that help you get information about your
body.
In-Person Biofeedback Group Information:
- Thursdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 am, 90 minutes, 6 consecutive weeks
- Ask your healthcare team for a Biofeedback Group consult
Clinical Hypnosis
Clinical Hypnosis is the process of being guided into a trance state by a trained professional and then utilizing that state to encourage helpful cognitive, emotional, or physical healing responses. A trance is a natural biological state of inner absorption, concentration and focused attention. When you are hypnotized, you are in a specific state of focused attention that makes you more susceptible to suggestions that are geared towards a particular health goal or behavior change.
Hypnosis Benefits
- Hypnosis can help you reach your goals faster
- Hypnosis can help improve your mental and physical health outcomes
- Hypnosis can help you quiet your mind and learn techniques to better manage stress and other problematic symptoms
Ask your healthcare team for a Clinical Hypnosis consult.
Hypnosis is offered virtually or in person at VA Long Beach
Healing Touch Drop-In Clinic
- What is it?
- Healing Touch is energy healing – a holistic practice where certified healers work with you to help balance, harmonize, heal and remove blockages from the body.
- When is it?
- Offered every Thursday except for the 5th Thursday of the month from 11:00 a.m. to noon in the VALOR Wellness Center (Building 126, Room 1W102) of the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center.
No referral needed! This is a drop-in clinic where registration is not required. For more information, call Linda Garrow,
Medical Massage Therapy for Treatment
Offered through Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service
Mindfulness
Mindfulness Sound Bath Group
- What is it?
- 6-month group that teaches mindfulness approaches to meditation including mindful breathing, body scan, and guided imagery. Mindfulness will also be practiced using sounds from musical instruments, including the gong, didgeridoo, and native flute.
- When is it?
- Offered virtually (VA Video Connect) on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Offered in-person at the Tibor Ruin VA Medical Center on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
To sign up, ask your healthcare team for a Mindfulness Sound Bath referral.
VA Calm Group
- What is it?
- 8-week mindfulness group where you can learn how to be more present, interested, and connected to your own life in a wise and compassionate way.
- When is it?
- Offered virtually (VA Video Connect) on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To sign up, ask your healthcare team for a VA Calm referral or call Dr. Sonika Ung at
PTSD Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Group
- What is it?
- For Veterans with combat or noncombat PTSD. An intensive, experiential introduction to mindfulness meditation. Requires a commitment to attend all sessions and to practice mindfulness meditation for 45-60 minutes daily. 10 weeks long, one (1) all day session.
- When is it?
- Offered virtually (VA Video Connect) on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.
To sign up, ask your Mental Health provider to place a BHIP Psychotherapy consult for BHIP MBSR group with Dr. Fayazmanesh.
Tai Chi for Better Balance
This 12-week class can improve your balance, reduce stress, and improve your physical well-being.
Offered in-person on Mondays at 3:00 p.m. or Thursdays at 9:00 a.m.
To be enrolled, contact your Primary Care Provider today for a REHAB PM&R KT OUTPT CONSULT
Women Owning Wellness
Improve physical and mental well-being in an all female group. Sessions include group discussions, Tai-Chi, physical activities, and mindfulness exercises.
12 WEEKS
Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in-person group and Thursdays one (1) hour one-on-one via VVC
For more information, please contact Gladys Yu at
Yoga Thearpy
Join our certified yoga therapists, Kathy Du Vernet, M.S. and Hiroko Urushido for gentle yoga to help chronic conditions such as fatigue, pain, stress, insomnia or grief.
Whole Health Yoga therapists will teach you breathing exercises, gentle mindfulness movement, guided imagery and guided relaxation.
15 yoga therapy groups are offered per week, in both virtual (VA Video Connect) and in-person (Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center) formats.
To enroll: request a consult from your Primary Care team.
Additional Health and Wellness Resources
VA Long Beach Healthcare System Health Education Class Catalog
Check out Whole Health resources – such as video sessions for yoga and meditation – to support your health and wellness
Learn about VA Long Beach's approach to whole health
Helping Veterans stay well and well-informed
Learn about VA's approach to whole health
Download apps on your smart phone to support your health and well-being
Health care resources for Veterans and the public