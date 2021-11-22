Whole Health
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Take charge of your health plan by calling or secure messaging your Primary Care provider to request a consult placed with a Whole Health Coach
Care we provide at VA Long Beach Healthcare System
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
Learn how to use your own strengths to improve your well being with a focus on what is important to YOU using the Whole Health approach.
2nd Thursday of the month, 1:00-3:00 PM
To enroll: contact Zeta Amos at 562-826-8000 ext. 1 3210
Pre-Diabetes/Diabetes Prevention Class
For Veterans with pre-diabetes (HbA1c less than 6.5%) who would like diet recommendations that may prevent progression to type 2 diabetes.
Last two Mondays of the month at 2:00 PM, one hour sessions*
To enroll (required): call 562-826-8000 ext. 1 4303
Diabetes Basic Training Class
Learn how to recognize and manage high and low blood sugars, and how to better work with your care team to manage your diabetes.
First four Tuesdays of the month at 2:00 PM, one hour sessions*
To enroll (required): call 562-826-8000 ext. 1 4303
*Dates may vary due to holidays, etc.
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.
Introduction to MOVE! Weight Management
For Veterans wanting to lose weight. This class is required before the 7 week program listed below.
Dates and times vary
To enroll (required): call 562-826-8000 ext. 1 6571
MOVE! Weight Management Class
For Veterans wanting to lose weight. Please take Move! Weight Management Introduction before enrolling in this class.
Dates and times vary, one class per week, 7 weeks
To enroll (required): call 562-826-8000 ext. 1 6571
A 60 minute class for Veterans wanting to learn and practice gentle yoga.
- Mondays 8:30 9:30 AM
- Wednesdays 3:00 4:00 PM
- Thursdays (Women Only) 3:00 4:00 PM
- Fridays 9:00 10:00 AM
To enroll: contact your primary care team to request a consult.
Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
Take charge of your health plan by calling or secure messaging your Primary Care provider to request a consult placed with a Whole Health Coach. Veterans will receive a call with information on the classes available and can choose to receive email invitations to weekly classes of their choosing. Weekly class schedules for Veterans can also be found in the Bulldog.
Health and Wellness Resources
Veterans Health Library
Helping Veterans stay well and well-informed
National Whole Health Website
Learn about VA's approach to whole health
National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
Health care resources for Veterans and the public