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Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

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Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE

At Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of our active-duty and TRICARE beneficiary patients. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064-3048

Main phone: ,

Mental health care:

Front of Lovell FHCC main building

Other services at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE

Stories

Navy Medical Corps Capt. Afshin Afarin assumed command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Great Lakes June 12, in a ceremony at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, relieving Navy Medical Service Corps Capt. Chad Roe.

Two navy officers shake hands on stage in front of an American flag.

Events

TRICARE Weekend Flu Clinic

When

Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where

Get updates from Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE