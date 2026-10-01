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Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
At Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of our active-duty and TRICARE beneficiary patients. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064-3048
Main phone:
Mental health care:
Other services at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
Stories
Navy Medical Corps Capt. Afshin Afarin assumed command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Great Lakes June 12, in a ceremony at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, relieving Navy Medical Service Corps Capt. Chad Roe.
Events
TRICARE Weekend Flu Clinic
When
Sat. Oct 17, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where