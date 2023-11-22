Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)

MHS GENESIS and the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal are replacing TRICARE Online, including the patient portal and secure messaging at this facility.

If you have a current TRICARE Online account, it will migrate to MHS GENESIS on March 9, 2024. No action is necessary by you.

If you don’t already have a TRICARE Online account, you can log onto https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/ using your DS Logon Account.

If don’t have a DS Logon Account or if you have questions about DS Logon, visit the milConnect website or call 1-800-538-9552.