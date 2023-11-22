You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary.
Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)
On March 9, 2024 the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record (EHR), MHS GENESIS, will launch at our facility. MHS GENESIS will replace TRICARE Online at this facility.
MHS GENESIS
What is MHS GENESIS?
MHS GENESIS is the new EHR that provides you and your providers with enhanced, secure technology to manage your health information. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for service members, veterans, and their families. Learn More about MHS GENESIS.
What is the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal?
Along with the new EHR, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a secure website available 24/7 that gives you access to your health information. Through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, you can:
- View health information, including laboratory and radiology results
- Schedule appointments
- Communicate securely with your care team
- Request prescription renewals
- Complete intake and screening forms in advance of appointments
- Access a health library
The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is replacing the TRICARE Online Secure Patient Portal.
What does this mean for me?
MHS GENESIS and the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal are replacing TRICARE Online, including the patient portal and secure messaging at this facility.
If you have a current TRICARE Online account, it will migrate to MHS GENESIS on March 9, 2024. No action is necessary by you.
If you don’t already have a TRICARE Online account, you can log onto https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/ using your DS Logon Account.
If don’t have a DS Logon Account or if you have questions about DS Logon, visit the milConnect website or call 1-800-538-9552.
What happens next?
Appointment availability from December 18, 2024, to June 2024 may be affected and appointment wait times may increase as our staff adjusts to new technology and workflows. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we integrate MHS GENESIS to provide you with top-notch care.