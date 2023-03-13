Patient Tele-Town Hall: General Information

Patient Tele-Town Hall for all patients to ask questions of FHCC Leadership

Tuesday, January 17, at 11 a.m. - Our monthly Tele-Town Hall will be a general information Tele-Town Hall in January open to all patients who would like to ask a question of leadership.

For our Tele-Town Halls, we call you! A small sample size of our patient populations will be called to participate in this event. If you would like to sign up to ensure you can participate, or opt out of this event or future events, send an email with your phone number to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov.