Patient Tele-Town Hall: TRICARE

Our monthly Tele-Town Hall will be focused on information for FHCC TRICARE patients and questions from patients.

Tuesday, June 20, at 5 p.m. - Our monthly Tele-Town Hall will be focused on information for FHCC TRICARE patients and questions from patients. Although, the Tele-Town Hall in June is focused on TRICARE information , the event is still open to all patients who would like to ask a question of leadership.

For our Tele-Town Halls, we call you! A small sample size of our patient populations will be called to participate in this event. If you would like to sign up to ensure you can participate, or opt out of this event or future events, send an email with your phone number to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov.