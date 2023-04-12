Lovell FHCC Job Fair, April 29, 2023

Lovell FHCC Job Fair

Join us April 29th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a job fair.

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is a blend of VA and DoD staff serving Veterans, Service Members, and their beneficiaries and families. We will have a variety of departments on site to provide more information, and will have on-site interviews for many of our open positions.

Please bring:

Several copies of your most recent resume

Contact information of three references

Two forms of identification: Primary (must have one): US Passport Permanent Resident Care or an Alien Registration Card (Form I-551) Foreign passport Employment Authorization Documents with photo )Form I-766) Driver’s license or ID card issued by state with photo US Military ID US Military Dependent ID PIV Card One from this list: Secondary SSN card Birth Certificate ID card issued by Federal or State with photo Voters registration (Form I-327) US Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card Certificate of US citizenship (Form N-560 or N-570) Certificate of Naturalization (Form I 197) ID card for Resident (Form I-179) Certificate of Birth Abroad (Form FS545 or Form DS-1350) Temporary Resident Card (Form I-688) Employment Authorization Card (Form-I688A) Reentry Permit (Form-327) Refugee Travel Document (Form I-571) Employment authorization document issued by Department of Homeland Security Employment Authorization document issued by DHS with photo (Form I-688B) Drivers License issued by Canadian Government Native American Tribal Document



Position openings:

Nursing assistants*

Licensed practical nurses*

Registered nurses*

Medical support assistants*

Housekeeping aids*

Sterile processing service technicians*

Social work

Pharmacy

Facilities

Supply technicians

*Indicates job that may be hired on-the-spot

Benefits:

11 paid federal holidays

13 sick leave days per year

13-26 vacation days per year

12 weeks paid parental leave

VA child care subsidy

Flexible Spending Account

Health, vision, dental and life insurance

Thrift Savings Retirement Plan

Nursing Scholarship Program/Tuition Reimbursement

Education Debt Reduction Program for select positions

Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Parking will be available, follow event signs to venue.

Questions? Contact Nicole Gordon at nicole.gordon4@va.gov.