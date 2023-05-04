Ft. Sheridan National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

Ft. Sheridan National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Sun. May 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Fort Sheridan Cemetery Vattman Rd Lake Bluff , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

All are invited to the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on May 28.

This is the 4th annual ceremony at Ft. Sheridan. It will be outside. Parking will be available at the Ft. Sheridan Reserve Center.



Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley will be one of the speakers.



The VA National Cemetery Association and local Veteran Service Organizations, and Lovell FHCC, have partnered for this event.



For a full list of NCA Memorial Day Events, link below:

https://www.cem.va.gov/index.asp