Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

In-Person Patient Town Hall

Join us for our first in-person patient town hall since the beginning of the pandemic! This will be a general town hall with a focus on PACT Act information.

When:

Mon. Jul 10, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

Building 4 Auditorium (Room 105)

Cost:

Free

This will be a general town hall with a focus on PACT Act information.

If you can’t join us in-person it will be posted on our Facebook page after the event so be sure to follow us @LovellFHCC.

Questions? 

Jayna.Legg@va.gov
224-610-3132

