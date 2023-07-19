Women's Health Fair

This is in-person, main entrance, Ambulatory Care Clinic (Bldg. 133EF), Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL



Find out about the many services and resources available to you! Talk to clinicians, Women's Health Clinic staff, Whole Health representatives and more.



The health fair will be held inside the main entrance in the Quarterdeck/information Desk area and also on the second floor outside our Caregiver Support Center.



For more information, contact Women Veterans Program Manager Dr. Irma Sharp, irma.sharp@va.gov.