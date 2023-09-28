Veterans Creative Arts Festival Live Stage Show

We invite you to the live stage show featuring the Veteran patients who have entered the Lovell FHCC 2023 Veterans Creative Arts Festival!



Enjoy singing, music, dramatic readings and more and see the amazing talent of the Veteran performers!

Also enjoy the visual art entries and creative writing - all on display outside the auditorium at the College of Lake County.



The event is in the A Wing Conference Center and Auditorium, lower level.



Top finishers in the Lovell Veterans Creative Arts Festival may be invited to participate in the national Veterans Creative Arts Festival. Many Veterans turn to expressive arts as therapy to help them recover from the trauma of serving in combat. Come on out and show your support for their recovery!