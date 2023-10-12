Skip to Content
North Chicago flu shot clinics (Non-Active Duty)

When:

Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 7:30 am – 3:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

Building 133EF Immunizations Clinic

3001 Greenbay Road

North Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Parking is available in the parking garage. Enter at the valet parking entrance to the ambulatory care clinic (Bldg. 133EF) and follow signs to the exact location. Weekday appointments for children 6 months to 17 years will be available starting Oct. 16. Children are welcome at all our Saturday clinics. Appointments recommended, call 1-800-941-4501 to book. Check back for more information coming soon about COVID vaccine availability. Appointments also available 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Sat. Oct 21, 2023, 7:30 am – 3:30 pm CT

Sat. Oct 28, 2023, 7:30 am – 3:30 pm CT

