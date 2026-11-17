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Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression or transition from jail, Lovell FHCC can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Homeless Veterans walk-in center
The walk-in center is offered for Veterans that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to learn about housing options offered through the grant and per diem program, HUD/VASH, Homeless Veterans Rehabilitation program (HVRP), as well as community resources.
Social workers are available to assist with the following:
Housing referrals
Advocacy
Crisis prevention
Safety planning
Transportation information
Housing information
Budgeting assistance
Brief supportive counseling
Homeless programs at Lovell FHCC are an integral part of health care, as we strive to eradicate homelessness among Veterans. We assist Veterans with homeless prevention services as well as with emergency, transitional, and permanent housing options. We also help Veterans with establishing comprehensive care plans (medical, mental health, substance abuse treatment) within our facility.