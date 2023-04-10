Returning service member care

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

Polytrauma care

Rehabilitation

Mental health care

Counseling

Family benefits counseling

Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Evanston provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

