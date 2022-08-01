You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary. View this page as a VA beneficiary
Locations
Main locations
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Greenbay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064-3048
Main phone: 847-688-1900
Mental health care: 224-610-3744
Health clinic locations
USS Osborne Dental Clinic
3440 Ohio Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Main phone: (847) 688-2100
USS Red Rover
3350 Illinois Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Main phone: (847) 688-5568
USS Tranquillity
3420 Illinois Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Main phone: (847) 688-6755
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic
2470 Sampson Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Main phone: (847) 688-2469