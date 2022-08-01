Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

Facility notice
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now. Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
3001 Greenbay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064-3048
Directions (Google Maps)
Main phone: 847-688-1900
Mental health care: 224-610-3744
Lovell Federal Healthcare Center

Health clinic locations

USS Osborne Dental Clinic


  
  
  
    


3440 Ohio Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Directions (Google Maps)
Main phone: (847) 688-2100
USS Osborne Dental Clinic

USS Red Rover


  
  
  
    


3350 Illinois Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Directions (Google Maps)
Main phone: (847) 688-5568
USS Red Rover In Processing Medical and Dental Clinic

USS Tranquillity


  
  
  
    


3420 Illinois Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Directions (Google Maps)
Main phone: (847) 688-6755
USS Tranquility Medical Facility

Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic


  
  
  
    


2470 Sampson Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Directions (Google Maps)
Main phone: (847) 688-2469
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic