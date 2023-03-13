Interactive campus map

We have an online interactive campus and floor map.

The interactive map presents the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

The Lovell FHCC is located approximately 15 miles south of the Wisconsin state line, several miles east of Interstate 94 and U.S. Route 41. It is at the corner of Green Bay Road and Buckley Road (State Route 137), and is directly west of Naval Station Great Lakes.

From the south, follow I-94 (west) toward Wisconsin, and take the Buckley Road (State Route 137) exit, turning east (right). Tollway signs labeled “Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center” will direct you at the exit. Continue on Buckley Road (State Route 137) for approximately 2 miles. To enter the campus, either turn right at Green Bay Road (first entrance on left, after the turn); or, continue on Buckley Road (State Route 137), making your first entrance after crossing Green Bay Road.

From the north, follow I-94 (east) toward Chicago, and take the Buckley Road (State Route 137) exit, turning east (left). Tollway signs labeled “Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center” will direct you at the exit. Continue on Buckley Road (State Route 137) for approximately 2 miles. To enter the campus, either turn right at Green Bay Road (first entrance on left, after the turn); or, continue on Buckley Road (State Route 137), making your first entrance after crossing Green Bay Road.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

3001 Greenbay Road

North Chicago, IL 60064-3048v

Intersection: Green Bay Road and Buckley Road (IL-137)

Coordinates: 42°18'24.46"N 87°51'37.92"W