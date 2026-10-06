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Naval Great Lakes Burkey Mall Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

2630 Green Bay Road, Bldg. 3452
Great Lakes, IL 60088

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
  • Tue: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
  • Wed: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
  • Thu: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
  • Fri: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Other services at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill TRICARE prescriptions online, by phone, or by mail.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our pharmacy provides a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill TRICARE prescriptions online, by phone, or by mail.

Learn more about our pharmacy.

Get updates from Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE

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