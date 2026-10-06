Naval Great Lakes Burkey Mall Pharmacy
Location and contact information
Address
2630 Green Bay Road, Bldg. 3452
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Phone numbers
Main phone:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
- Tue: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
- Wed: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
- Thu: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
- Fri: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed from 2 - 2:30 pm
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Pharmacy
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill TRICARE prescriptions online, by phone, or by mail.