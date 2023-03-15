USS Osborne Dental Clinic
USS Osborne Dental Clinic provides a full spectrum of dental treatment to more than 40,000 enlisted recruits annually. Services provided include virtually all areas of dentistry, from simple cleanings through the removal of teeth under intravenous sedation.
Location and contact information
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
Dental/oral surgery
Contact information
Hours
- Mon. 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed. 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri. 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness