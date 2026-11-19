USS Osborne Dental Clinic
USS Osborne Dental Clinic provides a full spectrum of dental treatment to more than 47,000 enlisted recruits annually. Services provided include virtually all areas of dentistry, from simple cleanings through the removal of teeth under intravenous sedation.
Location and contact information
Address
3440 Ohio Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Phone numbers
Main phone:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Dental clinic
Bldg. 1017
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After hour care
Bldg. 1017
Duty Phone
Available to Active Duty personnel assigned to NMRTC Great Lakes and recruits only
At the Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic and USS Osborne locations we offer:
- Dental exams
- Dental cleanings
- Extractions
- Filings
- Root canals
- Crowns
At USS Red Rover we capture initial dental radiographs and perform initial forensics and treatment needs examinations for all new enlisted recruits entering the Navy as its sole enlisted dental in-processing clinic.
After hours care is provided at USS Osborne to recruits and Active Duty personnel assigned to NMRTC Great Lakes only, call 847-636-3788 for assistance.
Pharmacy
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill TRICARE prescriptions online, by phone, or by mail.