USS Osborne Dental Clinic

USS Osborne Dental Clinic provides a full spectrum of dental treatment to more than 40,000 enlisted recruits annually. Services provided include virtually all areas of dentistry, from simple cleanings through the removal of teeth under intravenous sedation.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Facility notice
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.

Address

3440 Ohio Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088

Phone numbers

Main phone: (847) 688-2100

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
We offer dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canals, restorations, and dentures.

Contact information

Hours
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

 

