USS Osborne Dental Clinic

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

We offer dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canals, restorations, and dentures.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Available to Active Duty personnel assigned to NMRTC Great Lakes and recruits only

Visit our office, by appointment only

At the Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic and USS Osborne locations we offer:

Dental exams

Dental cleanings

Extractions

Filings

Root canals

Crowns

At USS Red Rover we capture initial dental radiographs and perform initial forensics and treatment needs examinations for all new enlisted recruits entering the Navy as its sole enlisted dental in-processing clinic.

After hours care is provided at USS Osborne to recruits and Active Duty personnel assigned to NMRTC Great Lakes only, call 847-636-3788 for assistance.