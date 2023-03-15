Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

USS Red Rover

USS Red Rover processes naval recruits, registering them into a variety of health record systems. Recruits also receive physical, dental, vision, and gynecological exams and treats recruits for conditions identified during the exams.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Facility notice
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.

Address

3350 Illinois Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088

Phone numbers

Main phone: (847) 688-5568

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
USS Red Rover In Processing Medical and Dental Clinic

In the spotlight at Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Compare our performance with non-TRICARE facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Audiology and speech

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about our audiology and speech services.

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
We offer dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canals, restorations, and dentures.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

 

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services, including contraception, pregnancy care, and fertility treatment.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.

Learn more about our gynecology services.

Optometry

Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.

 

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Contact information

Hours
  • Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Phone

Performs outpatient and inpatient studies in the following modalities:

  • General Radiology
  • CT
  • MRI
  • Ultrasound
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Mammography
  • Bone Density (Dexascan)

 

Get updates from Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE

Last updated: