USS Red Rover
USS Red Rover processes naval recruits, registering them into a variety of health record systems. Recruits also receive physical, dental, vision, and gynecological exams and treats recruits for conditions identified during the exams.
Location and contact information
Health services offered here
Audiology and speech
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Dental/oral surgery
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Gynecology
The Gynecology Clinic consists of three Gynecologists and one Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. A referral is required to be seen in the Gynecology Clinic, except for routine well woman care. The Gynecology Clinic serves veterans, active duty service members, dependents, and retirees.
Optometry
The West Campus Optometry Clinic provides primary eye care services. Equipped with the latest ophthalmic instruments, our clinic provides comprehensive, compassionate, patient-centered care to all ages of eligible patients. The department is a leader in clinical research, focused on the advancement of vision and ocular health of all beneficiaries.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Radiology
Performs outpatient and inpatient studies in the following modalities:
- General Radiology
- CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- Nuclear Medicine
- Mammography
- Bone Density (Dexascan)