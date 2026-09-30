USS Tranquillity
USS Tranquillity provides many services for US Navy recruits, including sick call, primary care, sports medicine and rehabilitative therapy (SMART), special physicals, and mental health/recruit evaluation unit (REU). This clinic does not provide medical information to family members of recruits currently stationed at Recruit Training Command. If you would like to inquire about the status of a recruit currently in basic military training please contact Recruit Training Command.
Location and contact information
Address
3420 Illinois Street
Great Lakes, IL 60088
Phone numbers
Main phone:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Weekend and Holiday Hours
- Sun: 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Weekend and Holiday Hours