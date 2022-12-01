PRESS RELEASE

December 1, 2022

North Chicago , IL — In a new PSA about the expansion of benefits available to veterans under the PACT Act, Lovell Federal Health Care Center Director Dr. Robert Buckley urges all veterans to explore signing up for VA benefits.

“Some of you watching this video may know a veteran who never signed up for their VA benefits,” Buckley said. “If you know someone like that, now is the time to sign up!”



The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, otherwise known as the PACT Act, was signed into law this summer by the president. It is an historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Buckley said the law empowers Lovell FHCC to provide generations of veterans — and their survivors — with care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.



The PACT Act:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat veterans

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure

Helps improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

Provides toxic exposure screenings to every veteran enrolled in VA health care

View Buckley’s full PACT Act message to veterans on the Lovell FHCC Facebook page. Veterans who want to learn more should visit www.va.gov/PACT, call 1-800-MyVA411, or call the Lovell FHCC eligibility office at 224-610-5514 and 224-610-5517.



About Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only integrated medical facility between the VA and the Department of Defense. It serves active duty military personnel, their families, military retirees and other veterans. Lovell FHCC, which is located in North Chicago, operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics and three community-based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis.