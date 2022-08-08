Lovell FHCC is seeking submissions for its 2022 Veteran Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

North Chicago , IL — Veteran artists, performers and writers have until Sept. 16 to enter annual Lovell Federal Health Care Center Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC) is seeking submissions for its 2022 Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which highlights the artwork, creative writing, and musical talents of area veterans.



Veterans enrolled for care at any of Lovell FHCC’s clinics or at the main hospital may enter in art, music, dance and writing categories. Art categories are painting; sculpture; drawing; photography; wood, leather and model kits, and pottery. Performance categories include dance (including wheelchair dance), drama (including comedy), solo and group vocal and instrumental acts, vocal original compositions, and special recognition. Veterans also may submit creative writing to include essays, poetry, and short stories.



Registration week for all categories is 12-5 p.m. daily, Sept. 12-16, in Bldg. 131, Room 101, North Chicago campus. Artists and creative writers also will drop off their submissions during this time. The festival will be held Sept. 22 at Lovell FHCC in North Chicago.



Questions should be directed to CAF coordinators Tricia Stewart, tricia.stewart@va.gov, 224-610-3617, or Elizabeth Lacombe, Elizabeth.lacombe@va.gov, 224-336-0021.



The CAF gives veterans a chance to participate in creative self-expression in art and performance and gain recognition. Local artists, musicians and writers will judge the creative entries and determine places. Top finishers in Lovell FHCC’s event may be eligible to advance to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.



About the Lovell FHCC: The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is the nation’s only fully integrated medical facility between the VA and the Dept. of Defense, serving active duty military personnel, their families, and veterans. Lovell FHCC, located in North Chicago, operates four Great Lakes Naval Station clinics and three community-based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis.