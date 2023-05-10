Lovell FHCC to hold next patient tele-town hall May 13

PRESS RELEASE

May 10, 2023

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s next Community Tele-Town Hall will be at 1 p.m., May 13. All are invited to participate.

The town hall is an opportunity to get the latest COVID-19 updates, to include COVID-19 vaccination information. Participants also may learn about FHCC health care and other services and ask Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley and Deputy Director/Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Nelson questions.



The tele-town hall is done in a format like a radio talk show. Participants receive an automated call prior to the start of the town hall asking them to join. Then they may provide their question to a screener and are placed in the queue to potentially ask their question live. Participants who aren’t called on and/or can’t listen to the entire call may leave voice mails with their questions. All questions left on voice mail during and after the call will be answered.



Current FHCC patients will receive an automated call the day before, and immediately before the start of the tele-town hall, inviting them to participate. Others who would like to participate can do so by sending their phone numbers to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov by 5 p.m., May 11.



WHAT: Lovell FHCC Patient Tele-Town Hall



WHEN: 1-2 p.m., May 13



HOW: If you want to ensure you can participate, please email your name and phone number to fhcc.feedback@va.gov by 5 p.m., May 11.