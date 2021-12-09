Lovell FHCC to hold Patient Tele-Town Hall Dec. 21

PRESS RELEASE

December 9, 2021

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s next Patient Tele-Town Hall will be at 11 a.m., Dec. 21. All patients and stakeholders of Lovell FHCC are encouraged to join in.

Tele-town halls are an opportunity for patients and caregivers to learn about Lovell FHCC health care and other services and get information about COVID-19 vaccines. Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley and Deputy Director/Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Nelson will lead the town hall.



The tele-town hall format is like a radio talk show. Participants receive an automated call prior to the start of the town hall asking them to join. Then they may provide their questions to a screener before being placed in the queue to potentially ask their question “live.” Participants who aren’t called on and/or can’t listen to the entire town hall may leave voice mails. All questions left on voice mail will be answered.



Current Lovell FHCC patients will receive an automated call the day before, and immediately before the start of the tele-town hall, inviting them to participate. Others who want to ensure they can participate should send their phone numbers to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov by noon, Dec. 20.



WHAT: Lovell FHCC Patient Tele-Town Hall



WHEN: 11 a.m. to noon, Dec. 21



HOW: If you want to ensure you can participate, please email your name and phone number to fhcc.feedback@va.gov by noon, Dec. 20.



About the Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. It serves veterans, active duty military members, and their families, at its main hospital in North Chicago, IL. Lovell FHCC has outpatient clinics for veterans in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis., and operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics.