Lovell FHCC to hold tele-town hall Aug. 12 aimed at Kenosha CBOC patients

PRESS RELEASE

August 6, 2021

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s next Community Tele-Town Hall will be at 1 p.m., August 12. Although this town hall will be targeted at patients of Lovell FHCC’s Kenosha Community Based Outpatient Clinic, all are invited to participate.

In addition to getting updates on services at the Kenosha CBOC, this tele-town hall also is a chance for patients and caregivers to learn about Lovell FHCC health care and other services and get information about COVID-19 vaccines. Lovell FHCC Director Dr. Robert Buckley and Deputy Director/Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Nelson will lead the town hall.



The tele-town hall format is like a radio talk show. Participants receive an automated call prior to the start of the town hall asking them to join. Then they may provide their questions to a screener before being placed in the queue to potentially ask their question live. Participants who aren’t called on and/or can’t listen to the entire call may leave voice mails. All questions left on voice mail will be answered.



Current Kenosha CBOC patients will receive an automated call the day before, and immediately before the start of the tele-town hall, inviting them to participate. Others who want to ensure they can participate should send their phone numbers to FHCC.Feedback@va.gov by 5 p.m., August 10.





WHAT: Lovell FHCC Patient Tele-Town Hall

WHEN: 1-2 p.m., August 12

HOW: If you want to ensure you can participate, please email your name and phone number to fhcc.feedback@va.gov by 5 p.m., August 10.



About the Lovell FHCC: Lovell FHCC is the nation’s only fully integrated Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs medical facility. It serves veterans, active duty military members, and their families, at its main hospital in North Chicago, IL. Lovell FHCC has outpatient clinics for veterans in McHenry and Evanston, Ill. and Kenosha, Wis., and operates four Naval Station Great Lakes clinics.