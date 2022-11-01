Operating status
Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Facility notice
Services for veterans, military and military dependents at this location. Appointments encouraged (TRICARE beneficiaries ages 6 mo.-11, call 800-941-4501 - all others 224-610-3899). Face coverings/social distancing required. COVID-19 screening at check-in inside main entrances.
- Everyone must wear a mask.
- Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
- Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now. Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website
Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
USS Osborne Dental Clinic
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
USS Red Rover
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
USS Tranquillity
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
