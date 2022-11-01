Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary. View this page as a VA beneficiary

Operating status

Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Facility notice
Services for veterans, military and military dependents at this location. Appointments encouraged (TRICARE beneficiaries ages 6 mo.-11, call 800-941-4501 - all others 224-610-3899). Face coverings/social distancing required. COVID-19 screening at check-in inside main entrances.
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now. Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
USS Osborne Dental Clinic
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
USS Red Rover
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
USS Tranquillity
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic
Facility notice
Services for ACTIVE DUTY ONLY at this location.
  • Everyone must wear a mask.
  • Your care partner is welcome (no other visitors).
  • Please self-screen. If you've had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, call first unless you need care now.
    Check COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC website

Check on Mondays for each facility’s latest guidelines.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 (Press 1)

24 hour Nurse: 800-935-8387

Change Your Appointment: 800-935-8387

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient Locator: 800-935-8387

Pharmacy Refill: 800-935-8387

Staff Locator: 800-935-8387

Telephone Care: 800-935-8387