Pharmacy
Prescriptions written by Lovell FHCC providers can be filled through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy. The Lovell FHCC has an approved list of medications (also known as a formulary) that meets the medical needs of our patients. When available, the Lovell FHCC is mandated to use generic drugs. Medications not on the formulary list are called non-formulary drugs. Depending upon the situation and immediacy, there are several methods to best meet our patients’ pharmaceutical needs. These options should be discussed with the provider during the visit.
The Main Pharmacy at Lovell FHCC will be undergoing construction starting Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Pharmacy services will be available without interruption, however, during this time, we expect some construction noise and the potential for wait times to increase. We hope to have the part of the project that will impact our Pharmacy operations completed by mid-October.
Patients are encouraged to consider requesting local mail for immediate medication needs, this can be requested by your provider through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy. Or, Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) for non-urgent medication needs.
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
West Campus Pharmacy
Building 133 EF
Ambulatory Care Center
First floor
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT
Mail refills
The TRICARE mail order and TRICARE Retail Pharmacy Program are both administered by Express Scripts 877-363-1303.
Phone refills
Refill by calling 847-688-2757 or 800-552-8569. When using the automated refill system, please have the following information ready:
- Prescription refill number
- Last four digits of sponsor's social security number
After three working days, the prescriptions will be available for pick-up at the Lovell FHCC West Campus Pharmacy or the Naval Exchange (NEX) at Burkey Mall.
Online refills
In-person pick-up
Following an appointment, TRICARE beneficiaries can pick-up their prescriptions at one of two locations in North Chicago:
Burkey Mall Pharmacy
Building 3452
(Corner of Green Bay Rd. and Buckley Rd.)
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT
Closed from 2 - 2:30 p.m.
FHCC Pharmacies do not process refills at the window.
During closed periods, emergency room discharge prescriptions can be filled at the Lovell FHCC Inpatient Pharmacy, Bldg. 133 Rm. 1A-136. Outpatient prescriptions and refills will be processed the next regular business day by FHCC Outpatient pharmacy.
Co-pays
Co-payments for the Tricare Retail Pharmacy Program (up to a 30 day supply)
- $11 per prescription (generic medications)
- $28 per prescription (brand name medications)
- $53 per prescription (certain non-formulary medications)
Co-payments for the Tricare Mail Order Pharmacy Program (up to a 30 day supply)
- $7 per prescription (generic medications)
- $24 per prescription (brand name medications)
- $53 per prescription (certain non-formulary medications)
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
Lovell Federal Health Care Center, West Campus Pharmacy, Building 133 EF, Ambulatory Care Center, 1st floor