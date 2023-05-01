The Main Pharmacy at Lovell FHCC will be undergoing construction starting Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. Pharmacy services will be available without interruption, however, during this time, we expect some construction noise and the potential for wait times to increase. We hope to have the part of the project that will impact our Pharmacy operations completed by mid-October.

Patients are encouraged to consider requesting local mail for immediate medication needs, this can be requested by your provider through the Lovell FHCC Pharmacy. Or, Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) for non-urgent medication needs.