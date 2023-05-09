Skip to Content
Cafeteria and retail services

Visitors are welcome to purchase food and meals at our Canteen Service cafeteria, which is located on the ground floor of building 133CA. We offer hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts. Vending machines are available for your convenience 24 hours a day.

Food court

Food Court Hours

  • Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Coffee shop

Our Patriot Brew Coffee Shop is located on the ground floor of building 133CA. Visitors may select from a variety of pastries, light sandwiches and beverages.

Patriot Brew (Starbucks) Coffee Shop Hours

  • Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 2.30 p.m.

Café

Patriot Café Shop Hours

  • Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 2.30 p.m.

Retail store

We offer a full-service retail store with products such as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries and clothing. Items may be purchased tax-free. The retail store is open to patients, staff and caregivers, and is located on the ground floor of building 133CA, next to the Canteen.

Patriot Retail Store Hours

  • Monday - Friday -  7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. 
  • Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Barbershop

Visitors are welcome to use our Patriot Barber, located on the first floor of building 134, near the chapel and pastoral care. For now by appointment only.

ATM

An ATM is located on the first floor in building 133CA, outside the canteen.

