Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary. View this page as a VA beneficiary

Chaplain services

Our health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Location

Bldg. 134, Room C108, Community Living Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064

Hours of operation

24 hours

Phone number

Worship services

Services are held in Building 134 Room C108 9 a.m. Sunday (Protestant) and 10:15 a.m. (Roman Catholic Mass).

Daily Mass is offered at 11:30 a.m. Protestant communion service is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Contact a chaplain

Alexander Inke

Chief Chaplain

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-3163

Email: alexander.inke@va.gov

Holly Heikkila

Chaplain

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-4114

Email: holly.heikkila@va.gov

Anthony Rajayan

Chaplain

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-3156

Email: antony.rajayan@va.gov

All Faiths Chapel

Newly opened for in-person services, inpatients can also watch broadcasted services on Channel 3.

The All Faiths Chapel is located in Building 4 Room 140.

Sunday service times

  • 9 a.m. Ecumenical Protestant Service
  • 10:15 a.m. Catholic Mass

Last updated: