Chaplain services
Our health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Location
Bldg. 134, Room C108, Community Living Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064
Hours of operation
24 hours
Phone number
Worship services
Services are held in Building 134 Room C108 9 a.m. Sunday (Protestant) and 10:15 a.m. (Roman Catholic Mass).
Daily Mass is offered at 11:30 a.m. Protestant communion service is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Contact a chaplain
Alexander Inke
Chief Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-3163
Email: alexander.inke@va.gov
Holly Heikkila
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-4114
Email: holly.heikkila@va.gov
Anthony Rajayan
Chaplain
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-3156
Email: antony.rajayan@va.gov
All Faiths Chapel
Newly opened for in-person services, inpatients can also watch broadcasted services on Channel 3.
The All Faiths Chapel is located in Building 4 Room 140.
Sunday service times
- 9 a.m. Ecumenical Protestant Service
- 10:15 a.m. Catholic Mass