Drug and alcohol program advisor (DAPA)

Self-referral

(OPNAVINST 5350.4E, 3-2)

This process provides an Active-Duty service member the opportunity to self-report substance misuse to receive screening and appropriate treatment for personal alcohol misuse or misuse without fear of disciplinary action. This includes those under the age of 21 who think they are in need of counseling or assistance for alcohol misuse. Two conditions must be met for a self-referral to be considered valid:

There can be no credible evidence that the service member seeking the referral has been involved in a alcohol-related incident (AI). This is not an avenue to avoid the consequences of an AI. A command may not direct an individual to self-refer. The request for referral must be made only to designated or authorized individuals. If the request is made to any individual other than the referral agents listed below, it cannot be considered a valid self-referral, but may be used as a factor in determining if a command-referral is appropriate: DAPA

Commanding officers, executive officers (XO), command master chiefs (CMC), chiefs of the boat (COB), senior enlisted advisors (SEA) or leading chief petty officers (LCPO)

Navy drug and alcohol counselor

DoD medical personnel, including licensed independent provider (LIP)

Chaplain

Fleet and family support center counselor

Marine and family misuse counseling centers

Substance abuse rehabilitation program (SARP)

Command-referral

(OPNAVINST 5350.4E, 3-3)

A command-referral is initiated by the service member’s chain of command and may be based on any credible factor such as hearsay, personal observation, LIP report or noticeable change in job performance. COs may refer service members in their command for medical screening at a SARP in situations where no incident has occurred and whether or not the member has personally disclosed their problem. COs are strongly encouraged to consider referrals for members under the circumstances identified below:

Member’s medical records indicate a history of alcohol problems or events

History of Monday or Friday absences

History of financial problems

Domestic disturbance or family concerns

Peer or co-worker concerns

History of accidents or mishaps

History of heavy drinking

Alcohol-related injury (to self, not due to misconduct)

Victim of a crime, wherein alcohol consumption by the victim is a contributing factor

DAPA Office

Bldg. 133, 2nd deck

Room 2D-141