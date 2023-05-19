Skip to Content
Fisher Clinic operational medicine

Operational medicine provides services related to periodic health assessments (PHAs), deployment health assessments (DHAs), physicals, suitability screenings, deployment screening (IA), separation and retirement screenings.

Joint registration

  • Joint registration is required to receive care at Fisher Clinic, NMRTC Great Lakes, and the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. 
  • If you have never received medical care at one of our facilities, contact registration at 224-610-3747.
  • Appointments can not be scheduled until joint registration is complete.

Periodic health assessments (PHAs)

Deployment health assessments (DHAs)

  • Log into the Navy's Public Health Assessment website
    • Select log in with “Login ID” (SSN) and Password
    • Select the “ Create New Deployment Health Assessment” link
    • Select the appropriate Electronic Deployment Health Assessment (eDHA)
  • After completing this, email our operational medicine team to notify us your eDHA has been completed.
  • We will contact you within three to five business days with an appointment time.
  • If you have any questions, contact us at 847-688-2469 extension 89036.

Physicals, suitability screenings, deployment screening (IA), separation and retirement screenings

General questions about operational medicine team or to request status of screenings or physicals

