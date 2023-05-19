Fisher Clinic operational medicine
Operational medicine provides services related to periodic health assessments (PHAs), deployment health assessments (DHAs), physicals, suitability screenings, deployment screening (IA), separation and retirement screenings.
Joint registration
- Joint registration is required to receive care at Fisher Clinic, NMRTC Great Lakes, and the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.
- If you have never received medical care at one of our facilities, contact registration at 224-610-3747.
- Appointments can not be scheduled until joint registration is complete.
Periodic health assessments (PHAs)
- To complete your Electronic Periodic Health Assessment (ePHA):
- Visit the Navy's Public Health Assessment website to complete the online portion of this process.
- Once the online portion is completed, email our operational medicine team with your full name, reliable contact number, and DOD-ID number stating that you have completed the online portion and your ePHA is ready to be reviewed.
- If you do not receive an appointment within 3-5 days, contact the clinic at 847-688-2469, extension 89036, or send a follow up email to our operational medicine team.
Deployment health assessments (DHAs)
- Log into the Navy's Public Health Assessment website
- Select log in with “Login ID” (SSN) and Password
- Select the “ Create New Deployment Health Assessment” link
- Select the appropriate Electronic Deployment Health Assessment (eDHA)
- After completing this, email our operational medicine team to notify us your eDHA has been completed.
- We will contact you within three to five business days with an appointment time.
- If you have any questions, contact us at 847-688-2469 extension 89036.
Physicals, suitability screenings, deployment screening (IA), separation and retirement screenings
- For physicals, suitability screenings, deployment screening (IA), separation and retirement screenings, contact us at 847-688-2469, extension 89036 or email our operational medicine team for more information or to schedule an appointment.
- If you need to send us any documentations for a pending physical, please use our safe messaging app and email our operational medicine team with all documentation.
General questions about operational medicine team or to request status of screenings or physicals
- Contact us by phone at 847-688-2469 extension 89036 or email our operational medicine team.
- You can find us at Fisher Clinic at Naval Station Great Lakes at 2410 Sampson St, Great Lakes, IL 60088. Base access is required.