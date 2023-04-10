The Gynecology Clinic provides evaluation and management of the following conditions:

Vaginal bleeding problems

Uterine fibroids

Uterine polyps

Pelvic pain

Painful menses

Endometriosis

Cervical polyps

Abnormal Pap tests / Cervical dysplasia

Postmenopausal bleeding

Ovarian/adnexal cysts/masses

Family planning/contraception

Infertility workup and initial treatment

Vulvar issues (lesions/masses/irritation)

Menopause symptoms / hormone replacement

Early pregnancy issues (ectopics, miscarriages, unlocated pregnancies)

We are a surgical subspecialty and perform the following procedures: