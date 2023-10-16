Medical Home Port
Our mission is to provide TRICARE beneficiaries with high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.
What is Medical Home Port?
Medical Home Port (MHP) is the name of your primary care clinic – the place where you go to see your health care provider (a doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant) for annual check-ups, when you’re feeling sick, or when you’re injured.
Typically, you’ll find that the MHP clinic provides primary care that focuses on either:
- Pediatrics (ages newborn-18)
- Internal medicine (ages 18-65)
- Family medicine (ages 18-65)
General information
Family practice services
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization) and screening measures.
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions.
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise.
- After-hours care to families through 24/7 availability of providers by phone and Saturday clinic hours to ensure maximum accessibility.
- Lactation consultation services for nursing mothers to help with breastfeeding techniques and support.
Internal medicine services
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization), and screening measures
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise
- After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility
Parking
Our patient parking garage is located in the northwest corner of our West Campus. For your convenience, the second deck has parking spots specifically designated for families with small children.
Goals
MHP’s goals
MHP’s goal is to work with you to keep you as healthy as possible by providing safe, high quality health care, focusing on you as a whole person, improving satisfaction with your care, and providing preventive care and early intervention to help you manage any health problems.
Practicing patient-centered care
This means that you, not the illness or injury, are the focus of your provider and MHP team. Your care will address any recent illnesses or injuries as well as any underlying medical concerns. Your MHP team will make sure that you have the information and resources to help you manage your overall health and well-being.
Providing continuity of care
“Continuity of care” is an important MHP goal and it means that you see a provider that you know and who’s familiar with your medical history. To do this, you will be assigned to a MHP team, which consists of several providers and health care professionals who will become familiar with you and your health care needs. When you and your provider know each other, you can become partners, working together to improve your overall health and wellness.
Increasing access to your provider and health care team
We want to make sure that when you need an appointment, you can get one. MHP also offers modern communication tools that you can use to contact your provider or health care team by phone, online, or secure email to address any non-urgent questions or needs. Whether you have a health-related question, need to schedule an appointment, or request a medication refill, your health care team is within reach.
Medical Home Port team
Who are the members of the Medical Home Port team?
The care provided by the MHP is team-based and patient-centered. Even though you have an assigned provider, you also have access to other health care providers to take care of you. MHP teams include other providers, nurses, behavioral health specialists, and support staff. Some clinics may also have pharmacists, case managers, and nutritionists on the team. They all play an important role in keeping you healthy by supporting most of your health and wellness needs in one location – your Medical Home Port.
Primary care manager (PCM)
Your PCM, also known as your provider, is responsible for your overall health care needs. They will address your medical issues in a compassionate manner using evidence-based clinical guidelines and engaging you as a partner in your care. They can prescribe the medications and treatments needed to keep you healthy or manage an illness, and they’ll refer you to specialists when needed.
Team nurse
Your team nurse helps make sure that you get the care you need by working with your provider to coordinate health care services. Team nurses can also answer many of your health-related questions including those about medications, medical tests and procedures, and more. When you contact your team nurse with concerns or questions, you just might save yourself some time by avoiding an unnecessary appointment.
Internal behavioral health consultant (IBHC)
When part of the MHP team, the IBHC helps improve overall health and wellness by addressing any psychological/behavioral health needs. An IBHC can help with behavior change that leads to improved health. They provide services within the MHP, so there’s no need to go to another location for additional care.
Clinical pharmacists
When part of the MHP team, a clinical pharmacist can provide information about your medications, explain how a current medication may react with a new one, renew prescriptions, and even adjust the dose of your medications to meet your individual needs.
Nutritionist/dietitian
Some MHP teams include a nutritionist or dietitian who can advise you on how to manage your nutrition so that what you’re eating promotes health, prevents illness, and improves quality of life.
Case managers
When you have a case manager on your MHP team, they can connect you to the medical services and community resources that you may need to manage an illness or chronic medical condition. The more complicated the medical condition, the more comprehensive the services provided by a case manager. Their goal is to serve as a link between the MHP and other health services outside of your provider’s office to make the process of getting the care you need as easy as possible.