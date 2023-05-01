Ophthalmologists are MD physicians who have completed four years of medical school followed by an internship and a 3-year ophthalmology residency, training in all aspects (basic, intermediate and advanced) of eye care. Many ophthalmologists undergo additional years of training, including 1 or 2- year fellowships in glaucoma, retinal and vitreous diseases, cornea and external diseases, uveitis (inflammation), neuro-ophthalmology, orbit (eye socket) and oculoplastic surgery, or strabismus (eye muscle) surgery, which allows them to bring specialized expertise to our Veterans.