Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at Lovell Federal health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Connect with a patient advocate

Jennifer_Corrao

Jennifer Corrao

Patient Advocate

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-7505

Email: Jennifer.Corrao@va.gov

Kim_Jones

Kim Jones

Patient Advocate

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-7505

Email: Kim.Jones3@va.gov

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Last updated: