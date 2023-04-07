Substance abuse treatment program

This program is available for all patients following Intensive Outpatient and Residential treatment programs. Patients will participate in these groups for up to one year after residential or intensive outpatient treatment concludes. Weekly groups provide the patient an opportunity to work with trained professionals as they apply things learned in treatment in their daily lives.



Continuing Care is also open to past patients who wish to get more support for their sobriety. Groups convene Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon. Virtual and in-person groups are available.