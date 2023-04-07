Substance abuse treatment program
The Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP) provides substance abuse screening, treatment, continuing care and referral for active-duty military personnel. Patients are seen following referral from the Drug & Alcohol Abuse Prevention Assistants (DAPA or service branch equivalent) stationed at one of many tenant commands aboard Naval Station Great Lakes and other military bases throughout the Midwest. SARP also encourages self-referral for anyone would like to speak to a counselor.
Services
SARP provides drug and/or alcohol abuse assessment, consultation, education, outpatient treatment, intensive outpatient treatment, and continuing care services for all active-duty adults. Patients are required to arrange TAD orders and those coming from out of the area will be required to arrange berthing at a local BEQ. Patients referred to outpatient, intensive outpatient, and residential care will be in treatment for full days throughout the program.
Treatment levels
Impact
A three-day program designed for patients who have not been diagnosed with a significant substance related disorder, but whose use of substances has created concern for the patient or the patient's command. Impact involves participation in an interactive educational curriculum and exposure to 12 step recovery programs.
Outpatient
A two-week program designed primarily for patients diagnosed with Substance Abuse Disorder Mild. Treatment is designed to assist the patient with the development of a responsible drinking plan, as well as provide information on healthy alternatives to substance use and abuse. Treatment involves participation in small and large group counseling, workshops and task groups, and 12-Step meetings.
Intensive outpatient
A four-week program designed for patients who are diagnosed with Substance Abuse Disorder Moderate or severe and/or are determined to be in need of an abstinence based treatment program. Treatment consists of participation in group counseling, workshops and task groups, and 12-Step meetings.
Residential
Patients meeting criteria for residential programs will be referred to a military or Tricare-approved treatment facility.
Continuing care
This program is available for all patients following Intensive Outpatient and Residential treatment programs. Patients will participate in these groups for up to one year after residential or intensive outpatient treatment concludes. Weekly groups provide the patient an opportunity to work with trained professionals as they apply things learned in treatment in their daily lives.
Continuing Care is also open to past patients who wish to get more support for their sobriety. Groups convene Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon. Virtual and in-person groups are available.