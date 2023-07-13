CMDCM Swinney enlisted in the United States Navy in September 2002. Upon completion of boot camp, he attended Hospital Corps “A” school in Great Lakes, Illinois. Following graduation, he reported to Great Lakes Naval Hospital with follow-on orders to Field Medical Service School (FMSS) Camp Lejeune. Upon graduation from FMSS, Swinney reported to Naval Hospital Jacksonville in October 2003 where he worked in the Maternal Infant Unit. In 2005, he deployed to Al-Qa’im, Iraq under the Navy’s Medical Augmentation Program. Upon his return, Swinney reported to 2nd Force Service Support Group and deployed in 2007 to Fallujah, Iraq, with the 2nd Medical Battalion. His next assignment was at Naval Branch Health Clinic Saratoga Springs, where he was selected for Surface Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) “C” school in San Diego. His first tour as an IDC was onboard USS AVENGER (MCM-1) in Sasebo, Japan in 2011. After his tour in Japan, Swinney transferred back state-side to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment where he was selected for Chief Petty Officer. Upon completion of his tour with Marine Security Forces, he transferred to Singapore as the Staff Medical Advisor for Commander, Task Force 73 where he was selected for Senior Chief Petty Officer. In November 2020, he reported for pre-commissioning duty onboard USS FORT LAUDERDALE (LPD-28) where he was selected to the Command Senior Chief program. In April 2018, Master Chief Swinney reported to NSA Mechanicsburg/NSA Philadelphia and assumed the duties as Command Senior Enlisted Leader.

Master Chief Swinney is a graduate of the Executive Medical Department Enlisted Course, the Senior Enlisted Academy and the Command Master Chief/COB course (225). He has an Associate Degree in Health Care Management. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (2), Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3), the Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3), Good Conduct Medal (7), and numerous unit, campaign, and service awards.