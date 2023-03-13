She completed her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in conjunction with fulfilling midshipmen requirements as a NROTC student in Northwestern University and graduated with honors in May 1997. Since her commissioning, she has served as staff nurse, division officer and department head in Naval Hospital Great Lakes and Naval Hospital Yokosuka on inpatient and outpatient clinical settings. CAPT Oboza enjoyed three years of instructor duty in Naval Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes prior to her selection for Duty Under Instruction at Rush University Chicago. She graduated with honors in 2010 with a Masters of Science in Nursing and received her American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) board certification as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

She reported for her utilization tour in 2010 to Naval Hospital Okinawa and served as the Inpatient Mental Health Unit Department Head then became the first inpatient hospitalist as a nurse practitioner for the inpatient psychiatric unit. CAPT Oboza transferred to Naval Medical Center San Diego in 2012 and led as the Division Officer and Department Head for the 26-bed Inpatient Mental Health Unit. She deployed to the Warrior Transition Program in Sembach, Germany from January to October 2014 in support of Contingency Operations. As the Department Head of the Care Team charged with the delivery of Combat Operational Stress Control for redeployers, she received a Meritorious Service Medal for exemplary work and her servant leadership. Prior to departing NMCSD in 2016 for 3d Marine Division, she relished the unique opportunity of being an embedded mental health asset to Submarine Group Eleven and went on a brief underway period embarked on the submarine USS Alexandria. She worked with Marines and Sailors in an operational billet as an Operational Stress Control and Readiness (OSCAR) embedded mental health provider with 3d Marine Division and earned her Fleet Marine Force Warfare Officer qualification. Prior to reporting as the Executive Officer to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, CAPT Oboza served as the Director for Quality Management at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa, Japan.

CAPT Oboza’s personal decorations include Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), and various service awards.

Captain Oboza was named the Executive Officer of Lovell FHCC on July 29, 2022.