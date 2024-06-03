CAPT Lawson enlisted in the United States Navy in 1992 and completed electronics technician primary and secondary schools before serving on the USS Peterson (DD-969) and at the Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity Mayport, FL. CAPT Lawson was selected for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University. He was commissioned in 2002.

CAPT Lawson spent four years at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. During his time at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, he completed deployments to both Iraq and Kuwait. Upon completion of this tour, he was selected for the Navy Nurse Corps Anesthesia Program, and he earned a Master of Science from Georgetown University, then Certified as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

CAPT Lawson then reported as a staff nurse anesthetist to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Shortly after arriving he deployed as an Individual Augmentee to an Army Forward Surgical Team in support of Joint Special Operation Forces in Zabul Province, Afghanistan. Following this tour, CAPT Lawson reported to Fleet Surgical Team Eight, and he completed missions aboard the USS Bataan, USS Wasp, USS San Antonio, and USS New York in support of combat operation in the Middle East, humanitarian operation in New York City, and multiple exercises.

CAPT Lawson then served as the Anesthesia Department Division Officer at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Following this tour, he served as the Deputy Department Head of Medical on the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78). CAPT Lawson was then selected to attend the Naval War College, where he earned a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies in 2017. Following War College, he completed a tour as Director of Surgical Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Cuba.

More recently he completed a tour as Assistant Specialty Leader for the United States Navy’s Nurse Anesthesia community, advising senior leadership on policy and practice matters related to the Nurse Anesthesia specialty across Navy Medicine. Concurrently CAPT Lawson served as the Executive Officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet. He has led surgical support deployments in support of CENTCOM and Operation Inherent Resolve, COVID response missions in support of NORTHCOM, and the medical screening in support of 10,000 Afghans in Operation Allies Welcome. CAPT Shane Lawson currently serves as the Director for Surgical Services, NMRTC Rota, Spain.

CAPT Lawson has received many awards for his leadership and service including the Military Health System Military Nursing Leadership Award, Outstanding Military Instructor of the Year Award for the Uniformed Services University Nurse Anesthesia Program, and Associate Master Clinician Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (3 awards), Navy Commendation Medal (5 awards), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (4 awards).