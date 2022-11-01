Stories
Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE top stories.
WWII Veteran CLC resident remembers
The stories that stick, the memories that matter most to World War II and Korean War Air Force veteran Burton “Bud” Shulhafer as he approaches his 102nd birthday, are the decades-long love affair he had with his wife, Carolyn, and the photos he took
Fleet Medicine provides comprehensive care to Navy recruits
Fulfilling Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s mission of “Readying Warriors and Caring for Heroes” remains a high priority for USS Tranquillity’s Recruit Evaluation Unit and the USS Red Rover Clinic Female Wellness Department.
Lake County veterans among Lovell FHCC’s ‘permanent housing placements;’ top percentage over target in VA secretary’s 2022 challenge
Raymond Peeples was a Marine who struggled with drugs, violence and “a lot of different things” in the decades after his service in the early 1970s.
NMRTC Great Lakes blood donor center meets mission
Marines, sailors, soldiers, airmen, coast guard, active duty, recruits, reservists, family members, veterans and civilians – all are recruited.