Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
Stories

Lovell Federal health care - TRICARE top stories.

WWII Veteran CLC resident remembers

The stories that stick, the memories that matter most to World War II and Korean War Air Force veteran Burton “Bud” Shulhafer as he approaches his 102nd birthday, are the decades-long love affair he had with his wife, Carolyn, and the photos he took

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Burton “Bud” Shulhafer, a WWII and Korean War veteran who resides in the Lovell Federal Health Care Center Community Living Center. Shulhafer is 101 years old.

Fleet Medicine provides comprehensive care to Navy recruits

Fulfilling Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s mission of “Readying Warriors and Caring for Heroes” remains a high priority for USS Tranquillity’s Recruit Evaluation Unit and the USS Red Rover Clinic Female Wellness Department.

active duty hand raising

Lake County veterans among Lovell FHCC’s ‘permanent housing placements;’ top percentage over target in VA secretary’s 2022 challenge

Raymond Peeples was a Marine who struggled with drugs, violence and “a lot of different things” in the decades after his service in the early 1970s.

Veterans and the social workers who helped them find Permanent Housing Placements in 2022 pose in the Walk-in Center for Homeless Veterans at Lovell Federal Health Care Center

NMRTC Great Lakes blood donor center meets mission

Marines, sailors, soldiers, airmen, coast guard, active duty, recruits, reservists, family members, veterans and civilians – all are recruited.

Medical Laboratory Technician Joseph Langley draws blood from Marine Corps Cpl. Jeffrey Le, from Marine Tactical Air Control 48, during a fall mobile ASBP blood drive.
